Luisa Mell vents after her husband allegedly authorized surgery without her consent

Luisa Mell vented, this Monday (27/9), during a live on her Instagram, about the medical violence she said she suffered when she underwent liposuction in her armpits without her permission.

The digital influencer cried when remembering the suffering she has been going through and even said that she can’t continue to live like this and that she thought about taking her own life.

“Sorry, I needed to talk to you guys, because I only think about dying lately. God forbid! But I have children, I have my animals, but I don’t want to live like this”. The influencer apologized to fans for being at this stage of emotion and said the post was for no one else to go through it.

Luisa ended her marriage to Gilberto Zaborowsky, after 10 years, in June of this year. The businessman authorized an aesthetic procedure on Luisa without her knowledge. The protector of the animals went to the clinic to perform a minimally invasive procedure, when she woke up from the anesthesia and found that she had undergone liposuction surgery in her armpits.

The doctor justified the procedure saying that Gilberto would have authorized it.

During the week, on her social networks, Luisa spoke about forgiveness: “I’ve always found it easy to forgive. I even forget what they did to me. I found a quality. But not this year. How to forgive if the pain is still alive? I had the saddest year of my life. I’m still struggling to survive the horror they’ve done to me. How am I going to be able to forgive if it still hurts so much? Do I still cry when I look at myself? They destroyed my self-esteem because they thought I could get better. I’ve been going to doctors for 9 months trying to find a solution, how am I going to be able to forgive?”

“Forgiveness is not about not punishing or demanding someone. In fact, it’s not about each other. (…) That is why our sages teach us that if man forgives the one who has hurt him, if he shows benevolence and generosity towards his neighbor, heaven will treat him in the same way. I take advantage and ask for forgiveness to everyone I hurt. And that we are all subscribed”, concluded the influencer.

Last month, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo, she said that she was still thinking about whether to bring the house to justice.

If you are experiencing a similar situation, get help:

