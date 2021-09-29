M. Dias Branco announces purchase of Latinex for up to R$272 million

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – M. Dias Branco, leader in the biscuit and pasta markets, announced this Tuesday that it has signed a contract for the acquisition of Latinex for an initial price of 180 million reais, which may reach up to 272 million upon compliance with goals provided for in agreement.

According to a relevant fact, Latinex reinforces M. Dias’ presence in ‘healthy food’ (healthy food) and snacks, in addition to marking its entry into the seasoning, sauces and condiments segments.

“(This) reflects M. Dias Branco’s commercial strategy of profitable growth, including in its portfolio products with high growth potential and added value,” the company said in the statement.

The transaction must be submitted for ratification at the general shareholders’ meeting and, accordingly, the company has hired a specialized consultancy to prepare appraisal reports.

“The completion of the Transaction is subject to the fulfillment of obligations and conditions precedent usual to this type of transaction, noting that, given its characteristics, the consummation of the Transaction is not subject to the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense – CADE.”

(By Nayara Figueiredo)

