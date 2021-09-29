M. Dias Branco buys the fit food company, Latinex, for up to R$272 million

THE M. Dias Branco (MEDIA3) bought Latinex, a producer of fit food, for at least R$ 180 million, according to a statement sent to the market this Tuesday (28).

The transaction value may reach R$272 million if the company meets the performance targets set out in the acquisition contract.

According to the document, the purchase reinforces the presence of M. Dias Branco in healthy food and snacks. Latinex owns the brands Fit Food, Frontera, Smart and Taste&Co.

“The completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of obligations and conditions precedent usual to this type of transaction, noting that, given its characteristics, the consummation of the Transaction is not subject to the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense – CADE.”

See the document:

