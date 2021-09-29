Magazine Luiza will issue R$ 2 billion in debentures

SAO PAULO – Retailer Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) will issue R$ 2 billion in debentures, in distribution with restricted efforts – that is, only for qualified investors. The funds will be used to optimize cash flow and ordinary business management.

According to the minutes of the meeting that resolved on the subject, the remuneration will be the variation of the DI plus a rate of 1.25% per year.

In relation to the payment of remuneration, they will occur semiannually, as of April 15, 2022. The maturity of the debentures is scheduled for October 15, 2026. The amortization will take place in two installments, one on October 15, 2025 and another at maturity.

Finally, Magazine Luiza’s issue will be in a single series, with 2,000 debentures, at a unit price of R$ 1,000 – not convertible into shares.

Magazine Luiza on the stock exchange

Magazine Luiza’s shares have been heavily punished on the stock exchange this year, with an accumulated devaluation of over 40%.

Like other companies in the sector, the company suffers from the unfavorable macroeconomic situation.

