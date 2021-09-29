Man asks for divorce on the grounds that his wife does not take a shower every day

Man Files Divorce Alleging Wife Doesn’t Bathe Every Day | Ilustrative Photo

Tired of living with his wife who did not have good hygiene habits, a Muslim asked for a divorce alleging that his wife did not take a bath every day. The man, identified as Aman, lives in a village in Uttar Pradesh, India. The case was discovered when the woman filed a complaint with the Aligarh Women’s Protection body to protect her marriage.

According to the website “India.com”, one of the counselors working at the women’s agency in Aligarh said the woman had filed a complaint with them in writing stating that her husband had filed for divorce on the grounds that she did not bathe at all. the days. “We are offering counseling to the couple and their parents to save their marriage,” the counselor told the website.

The man and woman have been married for two years and have a child together. “We are trying to advise a man not to break off his marriage with his wife, as it is a minor problem and one that can be resolved. We are also trying to make him understand that divorce can also affect his child’s education,” explained the counselor.

The information is from Jornal Extra.