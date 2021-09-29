Mangueira chooses the samba by Moacyr Luz’s group for the 2022 carnival in Rio | Carnival 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Mangueira chose this Tuesday (28) the samba-enredo for 2022. The collective composition of Moacyr Luz, Pedro Terra, Bruno Souza and Leandro Almeida was elected among the three competitors in the final, at an event in Cidade do Samba (see the lyrics and the technical sheet below).
The green and pink one takes to the Sambódromo the plot “Angenor, José e Laurindo”, which will honor three of the greatest icons in its history: Cartola, Jamelão and Mestre Delegado.
As of October 16, TV Globo, Globoplay and g1 will air the program “Seleção do Samba”. For five Saturdays, the public will be able to follow the choice of the samba-enredo of each of the 12 schools of the Special Group of the Rio Carnival. The programs start after Altas Horas.
Samba de Moacyr won the dispute this Tuesday — Photo: Fábio Rossi/Divulgação
Other composers from the group were in Cidade do Samba and celebrated the result. “After five years of hard fighting, it’s the third final. First time in such a special year, with our idols as a plot, to have our first victory”, said Pedro Terra, one of the authors.
“It’s a five-year battle, but we managed to take our samba, which will be paraded at Marquês de Sapucaí. God bless Mangueira and may our three idols: Jamelão, Cartola and Delegado, be with us,” added Bruno Souza.
Pedro Terra and Bruno Souza are among the authors of the samba da Mangueira for 2022 — Photo: Elisa Soupin/G1
- Colors: green and pink
- President: Elias João Riche Filho
- Honorary President: Helio Turco
- Carnival: Leandro Vieira
- Carnival Director: Moacyr
- Interpreters: Marquinho Art’Samba
- Drum Master: Wesley
- Queen of Drums: Evelyn Bastos
- Plot: “Angenor, José and Laurindo”
Composers of the finalist sambas:
- Paulinho Bandolim, Renan Brandão and Guilherme Sá
- Moacyr Luz, Pedro Terra, Bruno Souza and Leandro Almeida
- Ezio San, Thiago de Souza, Caique Gildo and Robson Reis
“Hose your setting is poetry
That the black conquered ooo
Hose the dawn announces
Wisdom is called Angelor
On this sacred ground the samba echoed
It has a singer, master and composer
Shoe polishing, selling newspaper
Mason hat in the same yard
Three enlightened carnival kings
The roses do not speak but they are from Mangueira
I saw Mr Laurindo kissing the flag
José Clementino in his prime
The sun coloring my longing
The inspiration is green and pink
The devotion for all our roots
Who brings the color of this nation
You know the hill is a country
And who guarded our pavilion with love
Have our gratitude at your feet
All I know is that Mangueira is a starry sky
No joke, I’m in love
The First Station remembers the past
It’s worth to me Top Hat, Jamelão and Delegate”