Mangueira chooses the samba by Moacyr Luz’s group for the 2022 carnival in Rio | Carnival 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Mangueira chose this Tuesday (28) the samba-enredo for 2022. The collective composition of Moacyr Luz, Pedro Terra, Bruno Souza and Leandro Almeida was elected among the three competitors in the final, at an event in Cidade do Samba (see the lyrics and the technical sheet below).

The green and pink one takes to the Sambódromo the plot “Angenor, José e Laurindo”, which will honor three of the greatest icons in its history: Cartola, Jamelão and Mestre Delegado.

As of October 16, TV Globo, Globoplay and g1 will air the program “Seleção do Samba”. For five Saturdays, the public will be able to follow the choice of the samba-enredo of each of the 12 schools of the Special Group of the Rio Carnival. The programs start after Altas Horas.

Samba de Moacyr won the dispute this Tuesday — Photo: Fábio Rossi/Divulgação

Other composers from the group were in Cidade do Samba and celebrated the result. “After five years of hard fighting, it’s the third final. First time in such a special year, with our idols as a plot, to have our first victory”, said Pedro Terra, one of the authors.

“It’s a five-year battle, but we managed to take our samba, which will be paraded at Marquês de Sapucaí. God bless Mangueira and may our three idols: Jamelão, Cartola and Delegado, be with us,” added Bruno Souza.

Pedro Terra and Bruno Souza are among the authors of the samba da Mangueira for 2022 — Photo: Elisa Soupin/G1

  • Colors: green and pink
  • President: Elias João Riche Filho
  • Honorary President: Helio Turco
  • Carnival: Leandro Vieira
  • Carnival Director: Moacyr
  • Interpreters: Marquinho Art’Samba
  • Drum Master: Wesley
  • Queen of Drums: Evelyn Bastos
  • Plot: “Angenor, José and Laurindo”

Composers of the finalist sambas:

  • Paulinho Bandolim, Renan Brandão and Guilherme Sá
  • Moacyr Luz, Pedro Terra, Bruno Souza and Leandro Almeida
  • Ezio San, Thiago de Souza, Caique Gildo and Robson Reis

“Hose your setting is poetry

That the black conquered ooo

Hose the dawn announces

Wisdom is called Angelor

On this sacred ground the samba echoed

It has a singer, master and composer

Shoe polishing, selling newspaper

Mason hat in the same yard

Three enlightened carnival kings

The roses do not speak but they are from Mangueira

I saw Mr Laurindo kissing the flag

José Clementino in his prime

The sun coloring my longing

The inspiration is green and pink

The devotion for all our roots

Who brings the color of this nation

You know the hill is a country

And who guarded our pavilion with love

Have our gratitude at your feet

All I know is that Mangueira is a starry sky

No joke, I’m in love

The First Station remembers the past

It’s worth to me Top Hat, Jamelão and Delegate”