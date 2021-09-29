Marcos Rocha will embezzle Palmeiras in the Libertadores final

The absolute titleholder and trusted man of coach Abel Ferreira, Marcos Rocha is a surefire embezzlement for Palmeiras in the final of the Copa Libertadores, in Montevideo, on November 27th. The right-back received the third yellow card and is out of the decision. This Tuesday (28), Palmeiras advanced to the final of the Libertadores after tying Atletico-MG 1-1, at Mineirão.

Shirt 2 interrupted a counterattack move initiated by Vargas, 18 minutes into the final stage, and stopped the Chilean striker. Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán gave the player a yellow card. Rocha left during the match after suffering a muscle injury, and the versatile Gabriel Menino entered.

In addition to the Cria da Academia, Mayke is the other option for Abel Ferreira to assume the title. Palmeiras is the first Libertadores finalist in 2021 and now awaits the winner of Flamengo and Barcelona-EQU.

With just under two months to go before the continental tournament decision, Verdão returns to focus solely and exclusively on the Brazilian Championship. In search of recovery after the defeat by Corinthians, Abel Ferreira’s team will return to the field this Sunday, at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), at Allianz Parque, to face Juventude.