Marfrig’s share could plummet by up to 17%

The ascending chart of the shares of the Marfrig (MRFG3) in September may be about to reverse the upward movement, according to analysts at Great Investments, which are already seeing the turn of the cycle, after the expressive valorization of the fridge Brazilian on the Stock Exchange.

“The recent approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (WHERE) for the purchase of 31.7% of the shares of BRF raised the share price of Marfrig and BRF significantly, and in our opinion, artificially too”, insist the specialists Adriano Castro and Eduardo Nishio, who sign the report sent to clients and obtained by the Agro Times.

Even keeping the target prices of Marfrig and BRF unchanged (R$ 20 per share and R$ 28 per share, respectively), as well as the recommendation to maintain the BRF (BRFs3) in the investor’s portfolio, the same can no longer be said in relation to Marfrig.

The broker explains that, in the case of BRF, despite the challenging scenario — Ibovespa (IBOV) operates with a 9% drop in the year – the share valuation remains attractive, but Marfrig now has a recommendation of sale, with a potential fall of 17.83%.

“An eventual merger between the companies would result in a giant of the sector, comparable to the JBS (JBSS3), with a strong worldwide presence in all types of proteins. However, we still don’t see great synergies and therefore we remain neutral on the potential. Fusion“concludes the pair of analysts.

