Maria Marta surprises and tries to protect Cristina from Maurílio

In Empire, the resurgence of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) leaves Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) cornered. With no chance of marrying Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral), the crook makes a final card to stay in the company.

After being chased away by the Commander’s children, he tells him that he will only leave if he receives the money he lent to save the corporation.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Since it’s a fortune, Cristina (Leandra Leal) has no way out, trying to find a way to pay the debt. But in the meantime, she faces the villain on an equal footing, a fact that worries Marta.

Seeing the girl at her desk, the empress will know how things are going in the company. Cristina says she is trying to manage in the best way and takes the opportunity to complain about Maurílio.

“Maurilio has both feet planted in here. I just had a chat with him. He thinks he can command and dismantle”, mutters.

The Commander’s wife doesn’t like her stepdaughter’s reaction and decides to open her eyes. “If I were you, I would be very careful. Maurilio is dangerous”, comments.

In addition, she takes the opportunity to make a revelation. “Do you know that I caught Maurilio coming home with a gun and she smelled of gunpowder?”, confesses.

Cristina is terrified. “Was he the one who tried to kill my father in Santa Teresa?”, questions. “No doubt. Because Maurílio is capable of anything to get what he wants. Including killing”, warns maria marta, wanting to protect the girl.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the telenovela Império.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band.