Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff break up again







Together, the two are Leo's daddies, aged 1 year and 8 months.

Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff put an end to the novel once again. The two had reconnected soon after the birth of Léo, aged 1 year and 8 months, as a result of their relationship.

They recently took a trip to Mexico and the romantic mood clicks were shared on social media. With that, the news of the termination took the public by surprise.

On her Twitter, the singer even played with the situation, imitating the reaction of her followers. “Wow, I don’t even want to imagine the songs by Marilia Mendonça that will come there”, he wrote.

In other posts, she reinforced how grateful she is to the relationship and everything they shared. Look:

behind two singers, there are 3 lives. so, before typing, remember this. if there’s a true story, it’s that we were very happy and tried everything, we gave it our best. and this is honorable. now that we go on in peace. I am so grateful to this relationship for everything. — EVERYONE BUT YOU ⏳ (@MariliaMReal) September 28, 2021