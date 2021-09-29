Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff confirm their breakup – É Hit

Marília Mendonça and Murillo Huff, father of the singer’s son, are no longer together. The information was confirmed by the artist’s own press office, after rumors about the termination of the relationship circulate on social networks.

The speculation came after an audio broadcast of a conversation between Marília, Maiara and Maraisa, sisters who form a country couple. Published on social networks to play with the WhatsApp group ‘The Mistresses’, the recording ended up revealing the current status of dating.

“I don’t wish anyone harm, ok? But I’m very happy that we’re in the same vibe now. Everyone in the same mood, everyone in the same way, free, light and loose… May it continue like this”, said Maraisa on audio. That way, it didn’t take long for the fans to find the reason for the speech.

Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff

Also this Tuesday (28), according to columnist Fábia Oliveira, Marília deleted the photos she had with Murilo Huff Instagram, even if they still follow on the platform.

The two artists are parents of Léo, who is only 1 year old. O relationship, even came to an end in July last year, but was officially resumed at the end of 2020.