Marília Mendonça pronounces herself after finishing: ‘Don’t invent stories’

The singer Marília Mendonça used his Twitter profile to comment on the end of his relationship with the sertanejo Murilo Huff, announced this Tuesday (28).

First in a joking tone, the sertaneja made a reference to the comments in which she is quoted by her fans, saying: “Wow, I don’t even want to imagine the songs by Marília Mendonça that will come here…”, she joked.

As a result, the singer chose to be serious and ask people “not to create conspiracy theories, not to invent soap opera stories”, and that her relationship with Murilo, with whom she has a son, Léo, aged 1 year 9 months, ended in an honorable way.

“Now, seriously. Anyone who accompanies me knows that the biggest true source about my life is here. With myself talking. So, from the heart, before it happens, don’t create conspiracy theories, don’t invent soap opera stories, don’t ruin people’s lives…please, respect”, asked the singer.

Marília says that she and Murilo were happy and that they tried everything to keep the relationship, but that now they are in peace.

“Behind two singers, there are 3 lives. So, before typing, remember this. If there’s a true story, it’s that we were very happy and tried everything, we gave it our best. And that’s honorable. Now that we go on in peace. I am very grateful to this relationship for everything,” said Marília.

behind two singers, there are 3 lives. so, before typing, remember this. if there’s a true story, it’s that we were very happy and tried everything, we gave it our best. and this is honorable. now that we go on in peace. I am so grateful to this relationship for everything. — EVERYONE BUT YOU ⏳ (@MariliaMReal) September 28, 2021

The singer also asked fans to respect people and terms, as they would like to be respected.

and that’s what I’m going to talk about this story: respect people. respect the endings. respect the reasons. only that! respect. how you would like to be respected. — EVERYONE BUT YOU ⏳ (@MariliaMReal) September 28, 2021

In mid-2020, Marília and Murilo had separated due to constant fights, which were intensified at the beginning of the pandemic. But after a few months, they spoke again and decided to give it another chance.

In early September, the two traveled to Cancún, Mexico, and squandered romantic photos on social media.

See too

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Viih Tube praised for transparent look with G-string after haters attack

+ After breaking up with his mother, Medina reconnects with his biological father, who says: ‘She always spoke ill of me’

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence