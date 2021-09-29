Mario Frias and Gilson Machado fight during meeting with Bolsonaro – 09/28/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The atmosphere between the federal government’s secretary of Culture, Mario Frias, and the minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, is not good. They led a fight during a meeting with president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) on the 15th of June over differences in the leadership of the ministry — the secretariat is subordinate to the ministry. According to reports, Frias pleaded for more autonomy for the secretariat and the minister did not want to yield.

This is not the first time that Frias has fallen out with a minister of tourism: he also had some clashes with Machado’s predecessor, Marcelo Álvaro Antônio, who was fired by Bolsonaro in December 2020.

Mario Frias is the longest-serving Secretary of Culture in the Bolsonaro government. He took over the portfolio in June 2020, after actress Regina Duarte left office.

Frias is aligned with pocketbook guidelines — more than once, he appeared on social networks carrying firearms, for example. He also stated that he will not allow the adoption of so-called “vaccine passports” in cultural spaces linked to the Union.

Frias also uses the networks to praise the Bolsonaro government and the president and regularly attacks the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB). Earlier this month, he claimed that Doria is a “pathetic farce” and threatened the governor with punishment if he reopens the Museu do Ipiranga, in SP, without his “permission”.

Frias participated in the demonstration in favor of the president on September 7, in São Paulo. He wore a yellow T-shirt with the phrase, in green, “culture radicals”. And he was fined by the Government of SP for not using the security item.

Like other representatives of Culture in the federal government, he is studying whether to run as a candidate for deputy in 2022. Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) told the column that she invited the secretary, but that he has not yet accepted.

Frias’ administration is criticized by the artistic class and the opposition. In a post on social networks, the Undersecretary of Promotion and Incentive to Culture, Andre Porciuncula, stated that he and Frias are responding to 77 lawsuits in court.

The sluggishness of the Rouanet Law, a beacon for cultural producers and for the market, reached its peak, as reported by Folha. Between January and August, the secretariat analyzed 45% fewer proposals compared to a similar period last year. The sharpest drop occurred in the last quarter, when 131 analyzes were performed, down 78.5% from the previous quarter. In this way, a proposal takes an average of five months to be approved, three months more than last year — an unprecedented slowdown within Bolsonaro’s own administration.

The cultural projects that demand development are centralized in the hands of the Development Secretary, André Porciuncula, a former military policeman who, even without experience in the cultural sector, alone holds the pen that gives final approval to requests made to Rouanet. He has been in this role since Cnic, the National Commission for Cultural Incentives, was dissolved during the Mario Frias administration.

On the last 16th, the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) ordered the Culture Secretariat of the Bolsonaro government to suspend an ordinance that deals with the analysis of projects under the Rouanet Law. The Ordinance of Culture, of December 2020, establishes the limit of six processes analyzed daily —a monthly average of 120​.

Frias also criticizes the Paulo Gustavo Law that proposes the delivery of R$ 3.8 billion by the Union to states and municipalities for application in emergency actions aimed at combating and mitigating the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic on the cultural sector. He defined the PL as an “absurdity that will transform the federal government into a compulsory withdrawal ATM”.

