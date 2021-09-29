Marvel’s Avengers is on its way to Xbox Game Pass

Square Enix has announced that the Marvel Avengers will hit the Xbox Game Pass this week.

Revealed in an Xbox Wire post, Marvel’s Avengers hits the Xbox Game Pass on September 30th. The game will be available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Cloud Gaming.

The Xbox Game Pass version will be the complete package of all Marvel’s Avengers content so far, which includes Kate Bishop, Hawkeye and the new Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion.

The game’s coming up on the Game Pass will arrive just in time for the Quad XP event, which runs from September 30th to October 4th, in celebration of the game’s one-year anniversary.

Earlier this year, Square Enix released its Outriders game on Game Pass and surpassed 3.5 million unique players in its first month. While it’s unclear how many of these players were on Xbox and Game Pass specifically, it may be that Square has realized the value that subscription service can provide for this type of game and has therefore added Avengers to the roster.

Marvel’s Avengers were released to mixed reviews and have struggled to maintain a healthy player base, at least on PC. A sharp decline in Square’s operating profits around the launch also suggested that interest was not high in the Avengers when it arrived in September 2020. Will the Game Pass be able to breathe new life into the heroes’ game?

*Translated by Jeancarlos Mota

