Massive volcano activity boosted the rise of the dinosaurs

the rise of dinosaurs coincided with environmental changes caused by massive volcanic eruptions more than 230 million years ago, reveals a new study by a team of Chinese and British scientists. the work was published in the magazine Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The Carnian Pluvial Episode (CPE) of the Upper Triassic saw an increase in global temperature and humidity. This created a great impact on the development of plant and animal life, coinciding with the establishment of modern conifers.

The researchers analyzed records of sediments and plant fossils from a lake in the Jiyuan Basin of northern China, combining pulses of volcanic activity with significant environmental changes, including the CPE’s “megamonsoon” climate, about 234 to 232 million of years ago.

heavy rain

The research team revealed in the study four distinct episodes of volcanic activity during that time period. The most likely source would be large volcanic eruptions from the Great Igneous Province of Wrangellia, the remnants of which are preserved in western North America.

Co-author Jason Hilton, Professor of Paleobotany and Paleoenvironments at the University of Birmingham School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences (UK), commented: “In the space of 2 million years, the world’s plant and animal life has undergone major changes , including selective extinctions in the marine kingdom and diversification of groups of plants and animals on land. These events coincide with a remarkable interval of heavy rainfall known as the Carnian Rainfall Episode”.

He continued: “Our research shows, in a detailed record of a lake in northern China, that this period can actually be resolved into four distinct events, each driven by discrete pulses of powerful volcanic activity coupled with massive releases of carbon dioxide In the atmosphere. This triggered an increase in global temperature and humidity”.

The researchers found that each phase of the volcanic eruption coincided with a major disruption of the global carbon cycle, major climate shifts to wetter conditions, as well as the deepening of the lake with a corresponding decrease in oxygen and animal life.

powerful capability

Geological events from a similar time period in Central Europe, eastern Greenland, Morocco, North America and Argentina, among other locations, indicate that increased rainfall has resulted in widespread expansion of drainage basins converging on lakes or swamps instead. of rivers or oceans.

“Our results show that large volcanic eruptions can occur in multiple, discrete pulses, demonstrating their powerful ability to alter the global carbon cycle, cause climatic and hydrological disturbances, and drive evolutionary processes,” added co-author Dr. Sarah Greene, professor at the School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Birmingham.

Dr Emma Dunne, a paleobiologist at the University of Birmingham who was not involved in the study, commented: “This relatively long period of volcanic activity and environmental change would have considerable consequences for land animals. By this time, dinosaurs had just begun to diversify and it is likely that without this event they would never have reached the ecological domain we saw in the next 150 million years.”

Professor Hilton added: “In addition to dinosaurs, this remarkable period in Earth’s history was also important to the emergence of modern conifer groups and had a major impact on the evolution of terrestrial ecosystems and animal and plant life – including ferns, crocodiles, turtles, insects and the first mammals”.

