Maurílio discovers Maria Marta’s intimate secret

Teo Pereira (Paulo Betti) will not be able to keep the secret of maria marta (Lília Cabral) for a long time. Gossip, he calls Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and reveals the truth about Silvian (Othon Bastos), in the next chapters of Empire.

“I will tell this news to the empress’s fiance. A proof of loyalty like this will ensure he convinces her to talk about it.”, he says, before calling the villain.

“Marta’s ex-husband? And I thought I was going to be the second, actually I would be the third. Look, Teo. I’m going to ask you a favor. It doesn’t publish anything yet. I’m just here waiting for Marta, but due to the gravity of what you’re telling me I’ll meet you right now“, he reacts.

“It’s not about censoring your text. It’s not that. It’s just for us to discuss a better way to detonate this bomb together. Did you understand? Don’t say anything to anyone until I get there“, he decrees, who goes to the gossip’s apartment and offers money in exchange for the silence.

