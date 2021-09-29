MC Gui and Gui Araujo disagree by ingredient

This afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Gui Araujo and MC Gui had a falling out over a meal. The dispute happened because of an ingredient composed of milk and cereal used by Victor Pecoraro in a cake recipe.

The matter began when Gui Araujo accused Rico Melquiades of ending the ingredient and adding that Victor was also wrong for having used the same item to make the candy.

“You can’t keep thinking like that. I told Vitão too: ‘Damn it, Vitão, it’s great that you baked a cake, but there’s no way you can go out using the stuff here.’ There are ten people who don’t eat sweets. think: ‘Oh, but so many people do it.’ Ah, but there are so many people who run over others, are you going to take the car and run over them too? You have to think about the collective, bro. First day of the fuss, you can’t spend it all “, criticized the influencer.

MC Gui defended Victor, stating that the product was taking a day and a half to finish and that this time it ended faster because before, some participants weren’t eating.

“We did it because we still did it for everyone. It wasn’t an isolated mess. Our attitude was to make a stop for the whole group”, argued the funkeiro.

“It’s not the whole group that buys the ideas of others, brother,” countered Araujo.

“It’s not buying an idea, the stuff is for eating. He made it for everyone to eat. Whoever was spending last week was whoever was making it for himself, not making it for the group. It’s different,” continued the singer.

Gui Araujo insisted that one attitude did not justify the other, but MC Gui argued that the ingredient did not run out after Victor used it. The funkeiro also complained that other ingredients, such as breads and cold cuts, were consumed by other participants before he could even eat.

“There are people making three cakes a day and I’ve never seen anyone say anything,” said MC Gui.

“It’s not because they made a mistake with you that you’re going to make a mistake with the other one,” replied Gui Araujo.

MC Gui stated that Victor didn’t make a mistake, he just repeated an attitude that has been happening in the house in recent days: using the ingredients to make recipes that can be consumed by more than one person. The pawn also stated that there is no point in arguing for this reason because everyone will continue to do the same.

“It’s not just because of this that I’m going to take some stuff and ‘put it’ in the sink to finish it too,” complained Gui Araujo.

“Nobody did that. He made a stop for everyone to eat, not to finish the can,” said the MC.

“But here everyone is never everyone,” countered Anitta’s ex-boyfriend.

“Ten people ate, brother. That’s more than half. And that’s enough for the other eight people,” continued the funkeiro.

The ex-participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” (MTV) replied that the other eight participants mentioned by MC Gui will not eat the recipe prepared by Victor because they don’t eat the candy and, upon seeing Mussunzinho laughing at the discussion, said that MC Bill couldn’t understand what he was talking about.

“Like ‘Don’t you understand’, man? I’m just telling you that you’re talking about this thing today and I saw people making three banana pies, cake, everyone eating and I didn’t see you talking,” replied the singer, annoyed. “It’s the first time I’ve heard you talk about it today.”

“One mistake does not justify the other”, repeated Gui Araujo.

“I don’t think that’s a mistake, no, man. I wasn’t part of that mistake, no, because I gave my share and ate it”, concluded MC Gui, explaining that he gave his “quote” of the ingredient so that the candy could be made.

Then the pair changed the subject.