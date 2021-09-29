McLaren is living the 2nd semester of his dream and is on his way to enter ‘F1 A’

McLaren makes a remarkable campaign in this second half of 2021 in F1 (Photo: AFP)

AS NORRIS AT THE F1 RUSSIA GP REMEMBERED BARRICHELLO AT THE GERMANY 2000 GP

Perhaps not even the most optimistic McLaren fan would have expected such an incredible second half in this 2021 Formula 1 season. Back earlier this year, it was expected that Woking’s legendary team would go head-to-head with Ferrari and pinch some podiums. Here and there. But Daniel Ricciardo and, above all, Lando Norris, went far beyond expectations, delivered remarkable results after the summer vacation and put the orange team in the middle of the fight with Mercedes and Red Bull. The so-called ‘Formula 1 A’ is not yet a reality, but McLaren is on its way to be a part of it very soon.

First of all, the numbers. Though they’re cold, they reflect what has been McLaren’s fantastic second half so far. When a cut is made to count only the last four races, the British team scored 71 points. Less than Mercedes, which won 94.5 points, but very close to Red Bull, which registered 73.5 goals in this period.

Now for the facts. With the exception of the Dutch GP, where McLaren did poorly on the weekend as a whole in Zandvoort and only scored 1 point with the tenth place of Norris, the team was very competitive in the other tracks: Spa-Francorchamps, Monza and Sochi . At the Belgian GP, ​​Lando was emerging as a great candidate for pole-position and would probably have been among the first on the grid if it weren’t for the huge accident due to the soggy asphalt at Eau Rouge. In the end, won the non-race who started in front, in this case, Max Verstappen.

McLaren is going through a great phase in Formula 1 in the second half of 2021 (Photo: Beto Issa)

The Italian GP was very consistent for McLaren. Of course, some facts helped the team that weekend in Monza: the engine change penalty for Valtteri Bottas, bad pit-stops by Mercedes and Red Bull and the controversial incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, for example. But even when the two title contenders were in battle, Ricciardo — who took the lead in the race right from the start — led the race on merit and Norris maintained his excellent performance from start to finish.

Even though it is a surprising feat, it was a historic one-two won with all due merit. That race represented the break of a fast that had lasted since the 2012 Brazilian GP.

Two weeks later, at the Russian GP, ​​McLaren surprised again. Norris was always there among the first in the classification, which practically did not have Max Verstappen and seemed to have the face of Mercedes. But the track dried up in Q3, Hamilton made a mistake at the entrance to the pit-lane, Lando and Ricciardo were right when switching from intermediate tires to slicks. The British prodigy seized the big chance and secured the first pole of his career.

At least on Saturday, Lando Norris had plenty to smile about in Russia (Photo: McLaren)

Sunday was that story that is still on the retina. Norris started on pole, was passed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, but he had enough pace to not only beat his former teammate and stay on top for 30 laps. What’s more, he held onto the lead despite increasing pressure from Hamilton in the final laps. Only the rain, at the end of the race, was able to take away what would be Lando’s first — and deservedly deserved — first victory.

It is very clear that McLaren took a very big leap in the last races of the championship with results that were not merely a matter of chance. The team performed well enough to move forward and take advantage of the opportunities that arose. In Formula 1 or in life as a whole, that’s just what it’s about.

The great start of the team led by Zak Brown and Andreas Seidl recalls the Red Bull campaign in the second part of the 2009 season, that of the double diffusers and which had Brawn GP as the great champion. The fat obtained by the fleeting team in the first races of the championship was so great that it made it impossible for Taurus people to fight for the title. Jenson Button won the Driver’s World Cup, but Sebastian Vettel managed to overcome Rubens Barrichello and ensured the runner-up.

The scenario now is a little different. On equal terms, McLaren is still not at the same level as Mercedes and Red Bull, but is moving towards it and is in the transition from ‘Formula 1 B’ to ‘Formula 1 A’. It is a very different condition, for example, from the other team that unexpectedly triumphed this year, Alpine, with Esteban Ocon in Hungary.

There are a few points to highlight in McLaren’s incredible growth this season: the perfect fit with the Mercedes engine, which brings success back to a once extremely successful partnership between 1995 and 2014; Ricciardo finally got into gear after a very disappointing first part of the championship. And Norris, with an unbelievable four podiums achieved in 2021, showed that it is not just a promise, but a great reality and with the potential to be world champion in a few years.

McLaren is on track to get back to great things in Formula 1 (Photo: McLaren)

McLaren, owner of eight Constructors’ World titles and 12 others in the Drivers’ World Championship, is definitely back. Which is a great encouragement for motor sport lovers who have in their minds the team that has built a victorious history over time.

What’s next, especially about 2022, is unknown, because everyone will go into the dark about the order of forces due to the new regulation. But McLaren has already shown that it has the recipe for the path to success to go further and dream of big things, again, in Formula 1.