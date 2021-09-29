Meet Astro, the home robot that Amazon unveiled on Tuesday to partner with Alexa

SEATTLE — Amazon.com on Tuesday announced a dog-like home robot named Astro, in a deal with Walt Disney to include its voice control technology in its resorts. The robot is connected with the virtual helper Alexa and enters the market for special customers in 2021 for US$1,000.
The home robot, which has been in development since 2018, is designed to perform tasks such as home monitoring, set up routines and reminders, and can play music and TV shows as it moves around the house.
The device, which has digital eyes on a swivel screen mounted on wheels, is available for a guest-only starting price of $999.99 and a regular price of $1,449.99.
“Customers don’t just want Alexa on wheels,” said Dave Limp, head of devices and services at Amazon. “We embody it with a unique personality that is all its own.”
Among other releases were a smart thermostat, an Echo Show 15 smart display and a new health monitoring band called Halo View.
The Echo Show 15 can be wall mounted and equipped with the AZ2 Neural Edge, a processor that helps users customize the screen.
In its effort to attract the next generation of customers — kids — the company introduced Amazon Glow, a gadget for playing, reading, or drawing during a video call.
In its partnership with Disney, Amazon will launch an Alexa-enabled voice assistant at Disney theme park hotels, along with a paid feature that allows customers to interact with Disney characters at home.
The feature is expected to launch next year and will allow users to interact with Disney characters with the voice command ‘Hey Disney!’ .
The Seattle-based company has come a long way as a hardware player since a failed foray into smartphones a few years ago. Amazon has built a huge electronics business around its smart, voice-controlled Echo speakers and accompanying Alexa software.
Amazon has made new product launches in recent years in an effort to position itself at the center of the growing smart home appliance market.
Devices represent only a fraction of Amazon’s overall sales.