Mega-Sena accumulates and prize rises to R$12.8 million; check the numbers

RIO – Caixa held this Tuesday night in the city of São Paulo the draw for the 2,413 Mega-Sena contest. The six dozen drawn were: 03 – 22 – 37 – 40 – 41 – 48. There were no main prize winners. The estimate for the next contest is to draw R$ 12,800,000.00.

‘Kitty Cracolândia’: Justice denies freedom for suspect arrested for drug trafficking

Twelve bettors hit five dozen this Tuesday. Each of them will take the prize of R$ 114,924.54. Four other bettors made the court and will win R$1,120.03.

This week, the Mega-Sena draws take place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for the “Mega-Week of Spring”. Usually draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Mega-Sena bets can be placed until 7pm at accredited lottery outlets, online or in the lottery app. The value of a simple guess is R$4.50.

‘Lazarus will get you’: Base of the searches for serial killer, Cocalzinho de Góias gained fame as a ‘haunted city’

In addition to the 6-number minimum bet, which pays the jackpot, you can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers.

Sweepstakes

The Bolão Caixa is the possibility that the bettor has to place bets in group. Just fill in the field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant. At Mega-Sena, the jackpots have a minimum price of R$10 and each share cannot be less than R$5. It is possible to make a jackpot of at least two and a maximum of one hundred shares.

Podcasts

To the point What to expect from Merkel’s successor in Germany?



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s loneliness after a thousand days of government



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Panorama Prevent Senior returns to the CPI’s sights; tragedy in Brumadinho in German Justice; rescue of miners in Canada





A maximum of ten bets per Sweepstakes is allowed. In case of a Sweepstakes with more than one bet, they must all contain the same number of prediction numbers.

It is also possible to purchase pool quotas organized by lottery units. In this case, an additional service fee of up to 35% of the fee may be charged.