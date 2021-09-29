Méliuz, JBS and Usiminas lead highs on Ibovespa this morning By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The rises 0.84% ​​at 10:18 am this morning, with Méliuz (SA:), JBS (SA:) and Usiminas (SA:) leading the rallies. At the other end, Grupo Soma (SA:), Alpargatas (SA:) and Assaí (SA:) stand out among the falls.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Voucher (SA:) – Vale informs that the 39 employees of the Totten underground mine, in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, were rescued, are already on the surface and are doing well. The papers advance 1.22%, to R$ 75.76.

Renova Energia (SA:) – Renova Energia’s board of directors approved the notice on October 29 to resolve on the proposed merger of subsidiaries, pursuant to the merger protocol. If the transaction is approved, the company will incorporate Chipley SP, Espra Holding, CMNPAR Fifty-Four, SF 123 and five Centrais Eólicas Itapuã. Shares rose 7.23%, to R$9.34.

Corsan – Corsan signed a contract with BNDES as part of its planned privatization through an Initial Public Offering. In addition to working with the Company, the BNDES will be a direct advisor to the controlling shareholder, the State of Rio Grande do Sul, following all the necessary steps for the execution of the IPO process and supporting decision-making, with transparency and technical criteria.

Engie (SA:) Brazil – , the company that owns the Assú Sol Photovoltaic Complex project, located in the municipality of Assú (RS). The total value of the operation is up to R$41.25 million. The contract was signed between the subsidiary Engie Brasil Energias Complementares and Infinito Energy and Atlântica Solar Power. Assets fall 0.21%, to R$ 37.67.

Petrobras (SA:) – On Tuesday, 28, Petrobras signed the lease agreement for the Regasification Terminal for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Bahia (TR-BA) with the American company Excelerate, in the amount of approximately R$ 102 million, effective until December of 2023.

The state-owned company also forecasts that gas production from the Manati field, in Bahia, will resume by the end of the week, after repairs to a damaged pipeline. The shares appreciate 1.37%, at R$27.33.

Westwing (SA:) – Westwing signed this Tuesday, 28, a memorandum of understanding for the purchase of 100% of the share capital of Zarpo, an online travel agency. The company works with in partnership with hotels, resorts, inns and airlines. The value of the operation was not disclosed. The shares rise 1.27%, to R$ 5.57.

AES Brasil (SA:) – Brazilian energy company AES Brasil said it raised R$1.12 billion in a subsequent share offering. The shares fall 7.72%, to R$ 12.44.

M. Dias Branco (SA:) – M. Dias Branco signed a contract for the acquisition of Latinex for an initial price of R$ 180 million, which may reach up to R$ 272 million upon fulfillment of targets set out in the agreement. 25.

Blue (SA:) – Azul announced that it has placed an order for up to 10 Cessna Gran Caravan EX turboprop aircraft, from US company Textron, for use by its subregional aviation subsidiary, Azul Conecta. The shares advance 1.14%, to R$ 37.15.

Marfrig (SA:) – This month, Marfrig Global Foods started shipping to the United States through two new plants located in Brazil, in Chupinguaia (RO) and Alegrete (RS). The shares rise 0.99%, to R$ 24.58.

Eletrobras (SA:) – Eletrobras will receive R$ 806.5 million in credit from the Fuel Consumption Account (CCC), according to Aneel’s decision on the issue of inspection and monthly reprocessing of CCC benefits paid to Centrais Elétrica de Rondônia (Ceron), to Acre Electricity Company (Eletroacre) and Boa Vista Energia between July 2016 and April 2017. In relation to Eletronorte, a negative amount of R$ 97.5 million was approved, representing a debt between Eletrobras and CCC. Assets retreat 0.26%, to R$ 38.75.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer presented a study in which it says it expects demand from China of nearly 1,500 jets by 2040, according to Folha de S. Paulo. Shares rise 1.91%, to R$23.51.