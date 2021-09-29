Melting ice is causing the earth’s crust to move in unusual ways

the ice sheets of Greenland and of the Antarctica — the two largest ice sheets in the world — are melting at an alarming rate, causing major problems for local ecosystems and coastal communities alike. Now, with more evidence that the climate crisis is changing everything in frightening and intense ways, new research suggests that the melt is distorting the earth’s crust.

One new study, published in the scientific journal Geophysical Research Letters, analyzed satellite data on ice melt between 2003 and 2018. The authors used this data to create a model that shows how changes in ice mass affect the planet’s crust. The project showed that much of the northern hemisphere had moved horizontally due to ice melting in Greenland and the Arctic.

That’s because the outermost layer of the planet has a little more slack than you might think. When ice sheets build up, their weight causes the crust underneath to sink in even more to compensate. Thus, by the time the ice melts, which occurs at a record rate due to rising temperatures, there is less weight for the crust to support. Then she recovers.

“Think of a wooden board floating on top of a bathtub of water,” said Sophie Coulson, a Harvard scientist who led the study, in a press release. “When you push it down, it makes the water underneath to come down. If you take the sign, you’ll see the water moving vertically to fill that space.” But like a mattress or sofa cushion that maintains the shape of your body after you lie down, the crust doesn’t always fully return to its former shape.

During the Ice Age, the earth’s crust was pressed down by layers of ice thousands of meters thick. The Earth has recovered in places where the ice sheets have receded. But the new phenomenon is totally different — and the rapid collapse it is causing is being driven by climate change.

Previous studies they had already analyzed the up and down movement that the melting of the ice sheet can cause. However, the new report took a closer look at the horizontal changes. In some places, researchers have found that these changes are more significant than those that happen up and down. These changes are observable even in areas hundreds of kilometers away from ice loss. Scientists were able to discover this thanks to a variety of satellite data.

The movement is subtle, averaging well under a millimeter per year globally. The crust under western Canada and the United States has shifted horizontally by up to 0.3 millimeters per year. Elsewhere, the biggest changes have taken place at the northern tip of Greenland, particularly during periods of heavy ice loss. West Antarctica and the Antarctic Peninsula, two critical points for ice loss, also saw a big movement, with the crust as far away as the Southern Ocean crawling back towards areas where the ice was disappearing.

The problem is that these small changes add up over time, and can lead to even more ice melting. Coulson said that “crust recovery is changing the slope of the bedrock below the ice sheet, and this could affect the dynamics of glaciers.”

In West Antarctica, for example, the bedrock descends further and further. Spring in the Southern Ocean’s crust can cause the slope to increase, sending more ocean water to break the ice.

The authors of the new study hope the research will help future studies and other researchers develop new ways to monitor changes in ice mass. Analyzing this crustal movement is crucial for predicting tectonic shifts, earthquakes, and other geological processes.

“Understanding all the factors that cause the crust to change is really important for dealing with a lot of Earth science problems,” Coulson said.

This isn’t the first time researchers have found that melting ice is causing major global changes. Previous studies have shown that the disappearance of ice has redistributed enough water to shift the Earth’s axis, moving your poles of rotation. The new study is the latest reminder that the climate crisis is causing massive changes to the Earth’s very structure — and unless the world eliminates the use of fossil fuels, those disturbing changes will continue.