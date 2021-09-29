Men’s Corinthians will make the debut of a new third jersey with the presence of fans

The Corinthians male squad will debut the club’s new third jersey with the presence of the fans at the Neo Química Arena. The duel in question takes place next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, against Bahia.

The three uniform, purple with black and gold details and which honors the women, was officially debuted last Sunday, when the women’s team from Timão lifted the three-time Brazilian championship at Neo Química Arena after beating Palmeiras 3-1. Alvinegras ended the mystique of six years without victories in the debut of the uniform, but could not count on the presence of the fans.

The fans’ return to the stadiums was confirmed last Tuesday, when 18 clubs from Serie A do Brasileirão, except Athletico and Flamengo, met with the CBF to approve the return of the stadiums in this 23rd round, which takes place this weekend.

Corinthians, however, still does not have the presence of the fans this Saturday, when they face Red Bull Bragantino away from home. The reason is that the return of the public in São Paulo was only approved from the 4th of October, with the occupation of 30% of the capacity of the stadiums in the state.

Also last Tuesday, Corinthians released a note positioning itself in favor of the fans’ return and asking for a commitment to complying with health protocols and the fans’ responsibility in the return.

The last time Corinthians had its supporter at home was in the duel against Santo André, on February 26, 2020, still for the Campeonato Paulista last season. Since then, there have been 47 games without the Faithful in the stands, the last being the Derby of last weekend.

See more at: Corinthians fans, Neo Qumica Arena, Corinthians shirt, Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Bahia.