Messenger RNA vaccines do not generate autoimmune diseases

A viral video published on Kwai that establishes a cause-and-consequence relationship between messenger RNA vaccines and autoimmune diseases is false – when the immune system produces antibodies against healthy components of the body. The video also misquotes that US nurse Tiffany Dover died after receiving Pfizer’s dose against covid-19.

The argument used in the video has no scientific backing. It relies on misconceptions about how messenger RNA vaccines are processed in the body and provides a misconception about the meaning of autoimmune disease.

The content states that if a vaccinated body comes into contact with Sars-Cov-2 and acts to neutralize it, “it will be fighting something that it is producing.” And concludes: “This is called an autoimmune disease.” The logic is not true and goes against what experts explained to Comprova for this verification.

Autoimmune disease is the poor performance of the immune system, which starts to act against healthy cells in the body itself. There is no evidence that vaccines lead to this condition.

When contacted, the publication’s author, Adilson Winans Goldberg, responded that he saw the publication in a “newsgroup”. Comprova received the video through WhatsApp, a channel available for readers to suggest content that can be checked.

Comprova considers false content that has been invented or edited to change its original meaning and deliberately disclosed to spread a lie.

How do we check?

Initially, we looked for information on checks about the mRNA vaccine and diseases already published by Comprova, like this one, last week. We then interviewed the virologist, coordinator of the biomedicine course at the Brazilian Institute of Medicine and Rehabilitation (IBMR) and member of the Network of the Center for Strategic Health Surveillance, Raphael Rangel.

Immunologist Letícia Sarturi, with a master’s degree from the University of São Paulo and a doctorate in Biosciences and Physiopathology from the State University of Maringá, was also consulted. We searched the internet for reports about Tiffany Dover, a nurse who passed out after receiving the vaccine and was mentioned in the video as if she had died. We found checks on this episode made by Estadão, Aos Fatos, Agência Lupa, Boatos.org and Fato ou Fake.

Comprova performed this verification based on scientific information and official data on the new coronavirus and covid-19 available on September 28, 2021.

Verification

How the mRNA vaccine works in the body

Asked how mRNA vaccines work in the human body, immunologist Letícia Sarturi initially stated that mRNA is a stretch of RNA responsible for “giving the recipe” for cells to produce exactly the spike protein of Sars-Cov-2.

The Spike protein is unique to the covid-19 virus and sits on its surface. It is used to enter the body’s cells. Sarturi emphasizes that the mRNA of these immunizers is “well produced” and executed under “strict control”.

Also according to her, the mRNA is inside a lipid whose function is to “enter” the cells so that they produce their own spike protein. The cells then process this protein and “present” it to the T lymphocytes.

These T lymphocytes are responsible for “remembering” to fight the virus whenever they come in contact with it.

The researcher’s explanation is in line with what the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says about the workings of mRNA technology.

Vaccines currently using mRNA technology are Pfizer, developed by the German biotechnology company BioNTech, and the American Moderna; this is not available in Brazil. FactCheck.org provided guides with information about Pfizer and Moderna.

Who is Tiffany Dover?

The video’s author quotes American nurse Tiffany Dover, who passed out during an interview shortly after taking a dose of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine on December 17, 2020.

The argument that mRNA vaccines can kill in a matter of minutes by attacking the respiratory system was defended, in the material published in the Kwai, “like what happened to Tiffany Dover”.

Tiffany, however, did not die. The rumor has been circulating since December 21, 2020, and has already been denied by Estadão, Aos Fatos, Agência Lupa, Boatos.org and Fato ou Fake.

CHI Memorial Hospital, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she was working at the time, even released a statement stating that the nurse was healthy.

After the episode, publications on other social networks related fainting to vaccination, which is false.

Tiffany Dover spoke in an interview with WRCB Chattanooga TV Station: “I have a history of hyperactive vagal response and with that, if I feel pain for anything (?), if I tap a toe, I might just pass out. “he explained. “I’ve probably fainted six times in the last six weeks, it’s common for me,” she added. That is, she didn’t attribute her fainting to the vaccine, but to the pain at the time of the injection.

autoimmune diseases

The virologist Raphael Rangel, from the IBMR, explains that the autoimmune disease is essentially characterized by the inability of the body to “immunologically tolerate some proteins that we produce ourselves”.

The human body, he continues, “can distinguish what we produce from what is external.” In other words, autoimmune disease is an immunological problem not caused by the messenger RNA vaccine – this, an initially external element.

“We must always be attentive and committed to deconstructing false narratives against vaccines”, warns the virologist.

It is not clear what causes the immune system to attack the body’s own cells. Autoimmune diseases are usually chronic, that is, they last more than a year and require constant medical care. Examples of autoimmune diseases are multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Seizures and Bell’s Palsy?

In the video, the narrator mentions that the vaccines would damage the central nervous system and generate Bell’s palsy – the weakening or paralysis of one side of the face. To illustrate the first example, the content shows a woman with tremors and difficulty walking. Comprova printed the woman’s image and Googled her origins.

The first result of the research is a profile on Twitter (@constanzag77) with publications – in wire format – with a series of supposed examples of adverse events caused by vaccination against covid-19. By clicking on the first tweet in the series of posts, you can see that Twitter classifies it as “misleading”.

The third post in the sequence leads to the video used in the content here verified. In the tweet, the profile reads: “Mum of Brant Griner after receiving the vaccine from Pfizer.” In the same post, there is the link to Brant Griner’s Facebook account.

Facebook warns at the bottom of Griner’s post that the post is without context. The platform made available to users a check by Estadão Vera, which says there is no evidence that the woman’s video is related to the Pfizer vaccine.

The Estadão check leads to PolitiFact, the American fact-checking site, for whom Griner said his mother, 45-year-old Angelia Gipson Desselle, took the Pfizer vaccine on January 5 and three days later reportedly began to feel similar to of convulsions in the left leg. But he refuses to answer where she got the vaccine, which hospital or who gave the immunizer. He claimed he would preserve his mother’s privacy.

At Estadão Vera, the Louisiana State Department of Health said it is investigating the case and does not confirm it as an adverse effect of the vaccine.

In the case of the four cases of Bell’s palsy, the video published on Kwai uses a print only of the title of a story published on the R7 news website in December 2020, which reads a report published by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). ), regulatory agency of the United States. In it, the researchers claim there is no basis for concluding that there was a causal relationship between the vaccine and the cases.

Why do we investigate?

In its fourth phase, Comprova checks suspicious content about the pandemic, public policies of the federal government and elections. The video verified here had more than 15 thousand likes and 25 thousand shares.

Kwai is a Chinese app created for quick video sharing. It was initially thought of as a platform for exchanging GIF images. In 2012 it gained the current format.

Fraudulent content is harmful because it misinforms and has the potential to drive people away from vaccination in a context in which the country is approaching the 600,000 mark killed by the virus. The scientific community has issued successive warnings that only mass vaccination will return the world to an environment of normality.

Content that attempts to discredit vaccines or minimize the risks of the pandemic, therefore, is dangerous because it can put the population at risk. In some comments in the publication, it is possible to verify the potential for misinformation of these posts.

“Knowledge is power, congratulations,” wrote one user in response to the fake video. “Guys, share this video. Another one telling the truth. God have mercy on us”, reacted another user of the social network. “These vaccines are for guinea pigs.”

Comprova has already published several contents on immunization, such as the one that informs that adolescent death is not causally related to the Pfizer vaccine, the one about the doctor who deceives him by stating that immunizing agents do not work against the delta variant, and the post that misinforms, stating that the CDC and Anthony Fauci do not believe in vaccines.

False, for Comprova, is content invented or edited to change its original meaning and deliberately disclosed to spread a lie.