Messi and Mbappé understand each other on the field, and PSG trio starts to mesh – 29/09/2021

After a shy start, Paris Saint-Germain’s attacking dream trio have given the first signs that they can shine as expected in last Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester City. And precisely the duo that has been known for the least time was the one that showed the most “chemistry”: Mbappé and Messi played the decisive role in the Parque dos Príncipes.

In the first goal, Messi started the move, the ball passed by Hakimi and reached Mbappé on the right wing. No. 7’s cross went through Neymar, but Gueye got to the ball first and swelled the net. In the second, Messi made a typical move: he led the ball from the right to the middle, scored with Mbappé, who returned with his heel, and the Argentine landed an indefensible shot in Ederson’s angle.

Since Messi’s first game at PSG, the good rapport with Mbappé has drawn attention. The natural behavior of each on the field —the Argentine looking for deep passes, the Frenchman always ready to run behind theback— facilitates a fit that, if it doesn’t yet have that much rapport, has quality to spare and a marriage of characteristics.

And Neymar? The Brazilian was not as decisive against City as the two front partners, but he showed good interactions. After a controversy with Mbappé over the weekend, in which the Frenchman left the field complaining that the Brazilian didn’t pass him the ball in an attacking move, the episode seemed overcome. The three PSG stars posted a photo in the locker room after the match, beaming with victory.

The chemistry between Neymar and Messi shouldn’t be much of a problem either after the two made history together at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, although their playing style — especially the Brazilian’s — has changed a bit since then. Mbappé, today, is the most mobile of the trio and was the one who tried the most dribbles against City: ten, against Messi’s four and Neymar’s three.

“We are playing more, we are getting to know each other. We are going to grow. Between us, we are going to increase the level of play,” said Messi about the new teammates. If it depends on the first show of how the PSG trident can be decisive, even when the opponent plays better, the competitors have a lot to worry about.