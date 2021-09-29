Messi disenchanted, and PSG beat Manchester City for the Champions League

Parisian victory. And with a special brand. This Tuesday, for the second round of the group stage of the Champions League, PSG beat Manchester City 2-0 at the Parque dos Príncipes and won their first triumph in the tournament. The goals were scored by Gueye and Messi, the Argentine’s first in the French club.

GOAL AT START

It didn’t take much and PSG soon opened the scoring. At eight minutes, Mbappé was on the bottom line on the right, played backwards and Neymar tried to hit first, but he missed. The ball landed at the feet of Gana Gueye, who dominated and kicked hard to score his fourth goal of the season.

+ See the Champions League table and matches

Gueye started the season living the top scorer at PSG (Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

ENGLISH PRESSURE

After the French goal, Manchester City didn’t get down and started to control the match. With many exchanges of passes, Guardiola’s team created good chances. The best one was after a cross from De Bruyne’s trivela and Sterling’s header into the crossbar. On the rebound, without a goalkeeper, Bernardo Silva lost inside the small area.

THE FIRST OF ET

In his fourth game for Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi finally scored his first goal for the French club. At the 29th minute of the second half, in a counterattack from the right, the Argentinian took off, caught up with Mbappé at the edge of the area and crashed with category to beat Ederson.

SITUATION

With the result, Group A of the Champions League is embroiled in the fight for the first places. After drawing on their debut, PSG now lead the group with four points. Manchester City, in turn, drops to third position.

+ See Brazilian highlights on European football weekend

SEQUENCE

`The Champions League will now have a three-week break and will only be played again in the second half of October. On the 19th, Paris Saint-Germain will host RB Leipzig, from Germany, while Manchester City will visit Club Brugge, from Belgium.