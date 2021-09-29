Messi disenchanted with great goal, PSG wins and takes revenge on City

In the most awaited duel of the second round of the Champions League group stage, Paris Saint-Germain beat Manchester City 2-0 this Tuesday, at the Princes Park. Ghana Gueye, at the start of the match, and Lionel Messi, with a great goal in the second half, scored the goals of the French team, which won its first victory in this edition of the tournament.







Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

With the result, PSG takes revenge for the last eliminations experienced against the Manchester team. In the last Champions League, they fell in the semifinals, losing both matches, in what was the best campaign so far for the French team in the biggest club tournament in the world. In 2016, another drop: this time, in the quarterfinals.

Despite the result, the English team created good chances. However, Pep Guardiola’s men stopped at the defenses of Donnarumma, who played his first game for the Champions League, and at the crossbar. In the visitors’ best opportunity, Bernardo Silva hit the post with a kick almost over the line.

UPPERCASE victory with ET’s right to goal! PSG beat Manchester City at home, and Messi FINALLY rocked the net for the French club! Come see how it went! #CasaDaChampions #HBOMax 🎙️: @AndreHenning pic.twitter.com/dlibZO6Gfc — TNT Sports Brazil (@TNTSportsBR) September 28, 2021

With the triumph, PSG rose to the top of Group A with four points. City, in turn, follows with three points, but in third place.

The two clubs return to play for the Champions League on October 19th. While the French receive RB Leipzig, from Germany, the English visit Club Brugge, from Belgium. Before that, the two have commitments for national championships.





Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

The game – Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City had a lively clash from the start. After seven minutes, Mbappé received it on the right inside the area and crossed low to the middle of the area. Neymar pierced, Mahrez couldn’t cut and Gueye got the spare, hitting a bomb on Ederson’s left angle to open the score.

Behind the marker, the English team launched the attack. At the best opportunity, De Bruyne landed a beautiful trivela cross for Sterling, who headed the crossbar. On the rebound, Bernardo Silva, free almost on the goal line, sent again the crossbar.

Donnarumma was also important in holding City’s pressure. Still in the first half, the Italian goalkeeper made good saves with shots from Mahrez, João Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne. The best one, however, was a header by Rúben Dias.





Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

PSG, on the other hand, threatened little. Neymar took a risk from outside the area with his left hand, but he sent it over the top. Herrera, on the other hand, submitted strong from the edge of the area, but Ederson palmed it.

The second stage was at the same pace. Manchester City pressed hard in the opening minutes, taking danger from Sterling, who took paint off the home team’s left crossbar, and De Bruyne, who stopped in defense at Donnarumma’s feet.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team responded with Neymar, who received it from Hakimi on the right, invaded the area and, unbalanced, kicked into the net from the outside.

It wasn’t just Donnarumma who shone in PSG’s defense. The Brazilian Marquinhos also had a great performance away from at least three dangerous balls from City.





Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

In the 28th minute, Lionel Messi appeared for the first time and decided the match. The Argentinian ace received it on the right, took off towards the middle, scored with Mbappé and, at the edge of the area, submitted from the left at Ederson’s angle to score a great goal. The goal was the first of the shirt 30 for Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the disadvantage, Manchester City continued to press on in the final stretch of the game, but in vain. Donnarumma and the PSG defense held back the English attack, and the duel ended in a 2-0 French victory.

Leipzig takes Brugge’s turn

The Champions League did not start the way RB Leipzig would have liked. After losing to Manchester City in the first round, the German team was defeated at home by Club Brugge on Tuesday. The Belgians won the game 2-1, with goals from Vanaken and Rits, while Nkunku scored for the hosts. As a result, Leipzig is the bottom of Group A, while Brugge is second in the lead, with four points.

At home, RB Leipzig started the game at full steam and opened the scoring after five minutes. Forsberg stole a ball in midfield, advanced and touched it to Nkunku, who took a free-kick into the goal. Ten minutes later, Mukiele was the one who scared goalkeeper Mignolet, who dropped a bomb from outside the area, scraping the crossbar of the Belgians.

However, right at Club Brugge’s first dangerous arrival, the Belgian team scored a goal. Ketelaere received the ball in front, crossed to the area and found Vanaken, who kicked the ball with the first shot to puff up the net and make everything the same. The turning point came in the first stage. On 41′, Mata raised in the area, Vanaken supported Rits, who added to the goal.

RB Leipzig came back in search of a tie in the second and took danger on several occasions in the last 45 minutes, but in vain. The most important chance came at 44′, when André Silva received it inside the area, cut the mark, but stopped in Mignolet’s great defense. In the next round, the Belgians take Manchester City, while the Germans face PSG.

With information from the Throw!.