Messi scores first goal for PSG in a Champions League victory over City – 28/09/2021 – Sport

Lionel Messi scored on Tuesday (28) his 121st goal in the Champions League. For the first time, it wasn’t with the Barcelona shirt. He rocked the net wearing the Paris Saint-Germain shirt and contributed to the 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the second round of Group A.

At Parc des Princes, Gueye also left his mark on the scoreboard, still in the first half, after eight minutes. The game was balanced after the break and, in a counterattack, the Argentine expanded, at 28.

The result against the English eases the turmoil in Paris caused by Mbappé’s criticisms of Neymar, picked up by TV stations in PSG’s last game in the French Championship. During the victory over Lyon, the Frenchman was caught on the bench complaining that the Brazilian was not passing the ball to him.

The Paris press points out that the atmosphere in the club’s locker room is supportive of Neymar, especially as the number 7 shirt had stated before the start of the season that his desire was to transfer to Real Madrid.

This time, the Brazilian had a more discreet performance. It was just up to the Frenchman to serve a teammate to open the scoreboard, eight minutes into the opening stage, when he crossed low for Gueye to complete.

Not even the early goal, however, left PSG looser. Just like in the Champions League opening, when the team drew 1-1 with Club Brugge, the powerful offensive trio still had difficulty finding harmony on the field.

City, on the other hand, only didn’t draw because Bernardo Silva lost a goal alone, under the crossbar, to the despair of Pep Guardiola on the edge of the lawn.

After the break, the English team stopped on good saves by Donnarumma, mainly in a shot by De Bruyne, crossed, which the goalkeeper brushed aside with his foot.

On the other side, PSG tried to fit counterattacks. And it was in a bid of speed that the team reached the second goal. Again Mbappé appeared to serve a companion. He dealt with Messi and the ball was clean for the Argentine, at the edge of the area. He submitted strong, from the angle of goalkeeper Ederson, to close the account. It was his first goal for the new club.

