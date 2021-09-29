Messi scores for the first time, and PSG beat Manchester City in Champions League

Messi celebrating goal hugging Neymar, with Mbapp on his side (Photo: Alain JOCARD / AFP) In the most awaited duel of the second round of the Champions League group stage, Paris Saint-Germain beat Manchester City 2-0 this Tuesday, at Parque dos Principes. Ghana Gueye, at the start of the match, and Lionel Messi, with a goal in the second half, scored the goals of the French team, which won its first victory in this edition of the tournament.

Despite the result, the English team created good chances. However, Pep Guardiola’s men stopped at the defenses of Donnarumma, who played his first game for the Champions League, and the mischievous one. In the visitors’ best opportunity, Bernardo Silva hit the post with a kick almost over the line.

With the triumph, PSG rose to the top of Group A with four points. City, in turn, follows with three points, but in third place.

The two clubs return to play for the Champions League on October 19th. While the French receive RB Leipzig, from Germany, the English visit Club Brugge, from Belgium. Before that, the two have commitments for national championships.

The game – Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City had a moving clash from the start. After seven minutes, Mbapp received it on the right inside the area and crossed low to the middle of the area. Neymar pierced, Mahrez couldn’t cut it and Gueye got the leftover, hitting a bomb on Ederson’s left angle to open the score.

Behind the marker, the English team launched the attack. At the best opportunity, De Bruyne hit a beautiful trivela cross for Sterling, who headed the crossbar. On the rebound, Bernardo Silva, free almost on the goal line, sent again the crossbar.

Donnarumma was also important in holding City’s pressure. Still in the first half, the Italian goalkeeper made good saves with shots from Mahrez, Joo Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne. The best of them, however, was a header by Rben Dias.

PSG, on the other hand, threatened little. Neymar risked from outside the area with his left hand, but he sent it over the top. J Herrera submitted strong from the edge of the area, but Ederson held back.

The second stage was at the same pace. Manchester City pressed hard in the opening minutes, taking danger from Sterling, who took paint off the home team’s left crossbar, and De Bruyne, who stopped in defense at Donnarumma’s feet.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team responded with Neymar, who received it from Hakimi on the right, invaded the area and, unbalanced, kicked into the net from the outside.

It wasn’t just Donnarumma who shone in PSG’s defence. The Brazilian Marquinhos also had a great performance away from at least three dangerous balls from City.

In the 28th minute, Lionel Messi appeared for the first time and decided the match. The Argentinian ace received it on the right, started towards the middle, scored with Mbapp and, at the entrance to the area, submitted a left-hand finish from Ederson’s angle to score a great goal. The goal was the first of the shirt 30 for Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the disadvantage, Manchester City continued to press in the final stretch of the game, but in vain. Donnarumma and the PSG defense held back the English attack, and the duel ended in a 2-0 French victory.