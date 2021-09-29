Meu Timo broadcasts the Corinthian-Casuals match for the FA Cup live this Saturday

Rocked after winning the derby against Palmeiras, Corinthians returns to the field this Saturday to face Red Bull Bragantino, at 7pm. Before that, however, the My Timon brings a different option for Faithful to get into the game mood.

From 10 am, the portal broadcasts live the duel between Corinthians-Casuals and Wingate & Finchley, for the third phase of the FA Cup, the most traditional cup in England. Currently in the seventh division, the club that inspired Timão dreams of another classification, which can put him on the path of a great team in the country.

The duel will be broadcast live and with images on Twitch and on the channel My Timon on Youtube, with narration and comments by journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli.

During the match, it should be noted that it will be possible to directly help the Corinthian-Casuals: all donations will be transferred to the team that was in Brazil in 2015 for a friendly against Corinthians and has maintained a close relationship ever since – fans from Alvinegro are usually present in the stands of the modest King George’s Field Tolworth stadium.

Alvinegro fans support Corinthians’ English brother Disclosure/Corinthian Casuals FC

The Corinthians Campaign

In the first knockout phase, Casuals dispatched Worthing FC with an aggregate score of 4-2 (1-1 away and 3-1 within their domains). In the next stage, he passed by Leatherhead FC with ease, winning at home by 3-0 and holding the goalless draw in the return match.

the most beautiful story

O My Timon he recently released his first book, which is about the Corinthian-Casuals. The amateur club in England even receives 5% of all proceeds from sales of Corinthians: the most beautiful history of world football, written by Tomás Rosolino and Chris Watney.

You can purchase the book here!

