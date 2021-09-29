Microsoft CEO: Trump’s pressure to buy TikTok was the ‘weirdest’ thing of his career – Link

In August 2020, after Donald Trump’s decree, American companies were sought to buy the TikTok operation in the United States

For Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the failed attempt to buy TikTok, orchestrated by former US president Donald Trump in the second half of last year, was “the strangest thing” he has seen in his career. Nadella was participating in the Code Conference, technology event in Beverly Hills, United States, on Monday, 27.

Nadella admitted that the negotiation for TikTok did not come from Microsoft, but from the application itself. At the time, TikTok was harassed by Trump, who ordered ByteDance, the controller of the application, to sell its assets in the United States to an American company. If it didn’t, TikTok would run the risk of being banned in September 2020. Talks began in August, but the following month, Microsoft withdrew from the operation.

“TikTok was stuck in a series of problems and wanted to be a partner,” said the president of Microsoft, according to reports on the site The Verge and the CNBC news channel. According to Nadella, ByteDance was initially looking for a US-based cloud service provider that would guarantee data security and calm down the president, who accused the company of selling TikTok US user information to the Chinese government.

For Nadella, Trump soon lost interest in the deal, though he doesn’t know the exact reason for that. “I think President Trump had an individual point of view about what he was trying to do and just gave up,” he said. Microsoft’s CEO even stated that he would not buy TikTok if the opportunity arose again.

In place of Microsoft, Oracle ended up being chosen for the transaction. The company would acquire 12.5% ​​of TikTok Global, a company based in the United States. The negotiation would also involve the retailer Walmart, which would have a smaller share. The deal was on hold during the presidential election and cooled after the election of Joe Biden, who overturned Trump’s decisions regarding ByteDance and shelved the partnership.