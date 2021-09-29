Microsoft Store is open to third-party app stores

Amazon App Store and Epic Games Store will be the first to receive integration with the store

Microsoft announced today, Tuesday (28), through its official blog that it is opening the Microsoft Store to third-party app stores. Amazon App Store and Epic Games Store will be the first to get integration with Microsoft’s app store, which will receive an updated version on October 5th, with Windows 11.

Microsoft updates tool to check

Windows 11 compatibility

Integration will be available in the coming months. In addition, Windows 10 will also get an updated version from the Microsoft Store. Giorgio Sado, general manager of the Microsoft Store, says that third-party app store modules will have a detailed page, to facilitate the search and installation process.

Today, we are sharing that Amazon and the Epic Games Store will be bringing their modules to the Microsoft Store in the coming months and we look forward to seeing other stores in the future – Giorgio Sardo

Microsoft also confirmed during the announcement that the store is open to other browsers and apps. Users can already download some alternative browsers like Opera through the Microsoft Store. You can also download desktop applications like Discord, Zoom, Cloud Meetings, KakaoTalk, Luminar AI, Music Maker, VLC, TeamViewer, Adobe Acrobat ReaderDC. LibreOffice, Visual Studio Code, plus apps like Reddit, Wikipedia, TikTok, Quizlet and Tumblr.



– Continues after advertising –



It is now possible to download alternative browsers from the Windows store (Credits: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Microsoft’s desire to integrate the Epic Games Store into its store is nothing new. Furthermore, it is also confirmed that developers will be able to keep 100% of their sales revenue if they use alternative payment methods. However, this same revenue model will not work with games. Microsoft has recently reduced the profit share from 30% to 12% on PC games released in the Xbox console store.

Anyway, the integration of stores like Epic Games with the Microsoft Store creates a new easy access channel for users to make their purchases.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Microsoft, The Verge