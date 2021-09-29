Midnight Mass: Netflix series reverberates on networks; see reactions!

ATTENTION: POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD!

The series Midnight Mass, the new horror series from Netflix, debuted on streaming last Friday (24) and has already fallen in the “mouth of the people”. According to a synopsis, the plot follows the arrival of a young charismatic priest to a city located on an isolated island. His presence brings a series of miracles and mysteries to the place, which has people desperate for faith.

The title was created by Mike Flanagan, responsible for The Curse of the Hill Residence and The Curse of Bly Mansion, platform hits. Like the two previous Flanagan series, Midnight Mass involves a lot of suspense and gained repercussion on social media.

Check out tweets from some viewers while watching the series:

Me watching episode 1 of MIDNIGHT MASS every time an actor from HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE or BLY MANOR shows up pic.twitter.com/dpDL5POlTG — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) September 25, 2021

I finished midnight mass here… my fear of a believer only increases pic.twitter.com/YpEyUFNXMB — dherick against low mood (@DherickFlud) September 28, 2021

The person who is seeing #MidnightMass and can’t finish a sentence

owner @NetflixBrasil Congratulations, see pic.twitter.com/4GMTZowAWG — Mother Cecília (@ac_andrades) September 28, 2021

#MidnightMass I’m sorry but if you seriously think this thing is a genuine angel then you deserve to have it kill you. ????????? pic.twitter.com/ahQfTZfizc — Kimberly (@KimsLantern) September 25, 2021

Some users highlighted the predominant melancholy aspect of the stories created by Mike Flanagan:

