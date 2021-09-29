Migration Crisis: ‘I walked for 2 months and crossed a continent to get to the US’ | World

“Mom, I’m free now, I’m fine,” says a young Haitian immigrant over the phone after he manages to gain legal entry to the United States.

He waits at a shelter in Del Rio, a small town on the US-Mexico border that has been overcrowded with the arrival of Haitian immigrants in recent weeks.

With his left hand, the young man holds his cell phone to talk to his mother. With his right hand, he ties the laces of his shoes that have just been returned by the police now that he is a free man.

It is 8:30 am on September 21, 2021, a Tuesday. Three vehicles park in front of the shelter entrance. A US Border Patrol officer gets out of one of them, opens the car door and out of it immigrants who were in various detention centers in the city. Men, women and children.

“Welcome. Please form a line on the right,” says one of the volunteers from the Center shelter of the Frontier Humanitarian Coalition of Val Verde.

They feel lucky. Their applications for asylum in the US have started to be considered ​​and, through the process, they are allowed to stay in the country.. They were much luckier than hundreds of other Haitians who were arrested and deported to Haiti.

Until recently, Del Rio was best known for its La Amistad (The Friendship) dam. And also for having been one of the locations for the film “Onde os Fracos Não Tem Vez” (2007), by the Coen brothers. In June 2021, Del Rio, considered boring by some residents, witnessed another development: the filming of an episode of HBO’s reality drag queen show “We’re Here.”

Two and a half months later, the city became known around the world with the mass arrival of immigrants crossing the border across the Rio Grande, and the violent repression of American authorities (see the video below).

US Special Envoy to Haiti resigns after refugee deportation

In the second week of September, according to official estimates, about 14,000 people were camped under the international bridge connecting the US to Mexico. Most of them are Haitian.

This volume of people represents 40% of Del Rio residents, which has just under 35,000 inhabitants (85% Hispanic), according to the 2020 Census.

The number of Haitians entering Del Rio peaked between 16 and 18 September, when more than 12,000 people arrived in the city.

The Border Coalition Humanitarian Center of Val Verde is a shelter for immigrants that used to open its doors three times a week and served just over 100 people a month between January and March. It now receives more than 300 migrants a day.

2 of 7 Haitian immigrants gather under a bridge in the state of Texas, near the US-Mexico border, in yet another migration crisis of the government Joe Biden — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Haitian immigrants gather under a bridge in the state of Texas, near the US-Mexico border, in yet another migration crisis of the government Joe Biden — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Around 9:30 am, another three vehicles arrive, accompanied by a bus with another five dozen migrants, most of them Haitians.

Once they arrive, they can get in touch with their relatives for the first time since they set foot on American soil. You can shower and eat.

One of the highlights of the day is being able to tie your shoes for the first time in a long time.

3 out of 7 Immigrants get their belongings back as soon as the asylum process starts; most, however, are deported before that — Photo: Iván Reyes/BBC Immigrants get their belongings back as soon as the asylum process starts; most, however, are deported before that — Photo: Iván Reyes/BBC

When immigrants are detained by the Border Patrol, they receive three orders: take off your clothes, take off your shoelaces and put away your cell phone.

“You can only have your documents and the address of your family member at hand,” shouts one of the police officers in Spanish to the new arrivals.

After spending several days in detention and being interrogated by the authorities, immigrants who are admitted to the US can start their asylum application. Then, they are taken to the Val Verde shelter and begin to take the first steps of their new life.

Their situation contrasts with that of those who were sent back and those arrested by the border patrol on horseback.

Last week, after shocking images of mounted border patrol agents surrounding migrants surfaced, Joe Biden’s special envoy to Haiti resigned, criticizing what he considered “inhumane” treatment.

4 of 7 A US Border Patrol agent attempts to prevent an immigrant from reaching US territory on September 19, 2021 — Photo: Paul Ratje/AFP A US Border Patrol agent tries to prevent an immigrant from reaching US territory on September 19, 2021 — Photo: Paul Ratje/AFP

After arriving at the shelter, immigrants need to contact their relatives in the US and ask them to buy the necessary tickets to reach their destination.

The route usually involves a bus to San Antonio, still in the state of Texas, and then a flight to wherever they are going. The vast majority of Haitians go to Florida. Some go to California, Houston (Texas) and New Jersey.

The work of volunteers at the shelter, welcoming and helping immigrants, does not stop. Travelers only spend a few hours there and are not allowed to stay overnight.

5 of 7 Immigrants with an asylum process in progress line up at one of the shelters in the region before heading to the cities where they will live — Photo: Iván Reyes/BBC Immigrants with an asylum process in progress line up at one of the shelters in the region before heading to the cities where they will live — Photo: Iván Reyes/BBC

Fafane Bien Aime is a 24-year-old tall black woman from Haiti. She wears a white shirt and has a bulging belly that shows how advanced her pregnancy is. She covers her face when someone wants to take a picture of her, saying she doesn’t like to be seen laughing with her hair disheveled.

Fafane walked for nearly two months from Chile to the US border. Upon reaching the Rio Grande, on the border between Mexico and the US, instead of rejoicing, she realized that there were thousands of people like her trapped between the river and the fence that marks the entrance to the US.

The young woman had arrived at the border on the 16th and remained under the Acuña-Del Rio Texas International Bridge for five days. Upon release, she was taken by US Border Patrol agents to the shelter of Val Verde.

“It was very difficult and uncomfortable to live under the bridge. Especially with this belly,” Fafane told the BBC.

Like most Haitians arriving in the US, she has lived in more than one country. His first destination was Chile, in 2019, but soon after he decided to head north.

“I went to Chile because I hadn’t seen my mother for many years, but in reality when you leave your country for another, you are looking for a better life.”

“When you arrive in a country and don’t find what you’re looking for, you have to look further. Until you really find it,” says Fafane, while waiting for the bus to San Antonio.

From there, he began planning to live with other family members in California.

The journey for Haitian immigrants can be extremely long. Most people here started their journey in Chile, taking nearly three months to reach the US.

From Chile, they passed through Peru, Ecuador and Colombia before reaching Central America, after crossing the dreaded Darien jungle region between Colombia and Panama.

“The trickiest part is Panama,” says 28-year-old Frantz Schiber Luberisse when asked about the route that took nearly a month and a half to complete.

He went through Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua…

“In Panama, agents are cruel. The bad guys would hurt us and the agents didn’t do anything. I saw with my own eyes how they raped women, girls and men. They even searched my anus to get money out of me. There are very bad people there,” says Frantz.

6 of 7 Luberisse says he witnessed mass rapes on his way to the US — Photo: Iván Reyes/BBC Luberisse says he witnessed mass rapes on his way to the US — Photo: Iván Reyes/BBC

Luberisse also had rough days under the bridge, which has become a symbol of the current migration crisis. He didn’t know whether to enter the US or be deported. In the three days he spent there, he and his eight-month-pregnant wife ate only bread.

“My wife was pregnant and we didn’t have anything to eat. I thought I was going to be deported. Under the bridge everything was dirty, everything was bad, but now I’m better. I’m much better”, he says, with a smile on his face. The couple would head to West Palm Beach, Florida.

Wideline Saint Fleur is 35 years old and laughs when he tries to articulate a few words in Spanish. She wears a Mexican football club Club America cap and a long shirt. She is seven months pregnant and left Chile for the US with her husband two months ago.

She remembers the days she spent under the border bridge. “One day I only ate soup. Another day I didn’t eat anything. Another day I just walked a lot. It was very difficult.”

7 of 7 Wideline fears for the health of the baby she is carrying — Photo: Iván Reyes/BBC Wideline fears for the health of the baby she is carrying — Photo: Iván Reyes/BBC

Only Wideline and her husband were allowed into the US. Two other family members who traveled with them were deported to Haiti.

Wideline still doesn’t know if there’s going to be a boy or a girl. What matters to her is that the baby is in good health. “When I left Chile, he was fine, but now, after the trip, I can’t tell anymore.”