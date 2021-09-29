MiHoYo Bans Users and Generates Fan Revolt

Genshin Impact it is giving to talk on social media again. And the subject is pretty much the same: the event rewards of 1 year anniversary of the game that the miHoYo announced last week.

The players were very disappointed with the event rewards, which actually include many drawings to win the rewards, as well as other activities related to skills and willingness to participate, such as drawing and cosplay contests.

Congratulations mihoyo you managed to destroy the community being a horrible company good morning — ✦ gabby (0/??) ᨀ (@astrtrometry) September 28, 2021

Not content with going to social media to complain about it and express their grievances, it seems that a large portion of players decided to make a bombardment of game reviews on Google Play.

And that made the game rating – it was in 4.5 stars, fall to 3.1 stars, at least as of this writing.

And of course this doesn’t just come down to social media and reviews in the game’s app store, but also to official forums, reddit and other media related to Genshin Impact.

Because of that, the miHoYo is trying to do “damage control” and ban players from talking about birthday event rewards. It appears that the company is deleting comments about the event, as well as offering barriers to comments and use of tools such as reddit, Discord, Tieba, HoyoLab about the game.

A screenshot of some of the actions taken by miHoYo is reverberating on social networks, where we can see what the company is doing to contain damage.

At the reddit, for example, the subreddit of Genshin Impact is under blocking and all threads will have to be approved by a moderator before going live. They’ve blocked all threads made about the birthday that were created before the blocking, and they’re banning anyone who complains about it in other threads.

At the Discord of the game, complaining about birthday event rewards will cause players to be banned from the platform for “toxicity”.

Even in the game itself there are some penalties, such as the fact that players cannot change their signatures at the moment. In addition to having other penalties on game-related platforms like the HoyoLab, NGA and Tieba.