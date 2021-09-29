Milan get one less and suffer upset at the end of Atlético de Madrid at San Siro | Champions League

In the reunion of the red and black fans with the Champions League at the San Siro stadium after more than seven and a half years, Milan showed strength, but did not resist enough against Atlético Madrid and lost 2-1. it was four points and two of the leader Liverpool, victorious against Porto 5-1 , at Estádio do Dragão.

Portuguese forward Rafael Leão opened the scoring in the 20th minute. But Ivorian defensive midfielder Kessié was sent off at 29 and put Milan’s game plan on the line.

With the Swedish top scorer Ibrahimovic missing, still injured, the Italian team resisted well and hit the crossbar on a beautiful Rafael Leão’s bicycle, still in the first half. But he suffered a lot of pressure in the final 15 minutes and took the goals that decreed the second defeat after the debut against Liverpool.

Frenchman Griezmann took the field at 16 and drew at 39. In stoppage time, after a ball dispute in the confused area between Lemar and Kalulu, the VAR confirmed a penalty for hand on the ball by the Milan defender. Uruguay striker Luis Suárez dislodged goalkeeper Maignan and charged low in the middle, weak even, but enough to secure the latest penalty goal in Champions League history, at 52.

Two Brazilians played for San Siro, both for Atlético de Madrid. Defender Felipe, ex-Corinthians and Porto, was a starter, and left-back Renan Lódi, ex-Athletico-PR, entered the locker room. Forward Matheus Cunha, Olympic champion for the national team, remained on the bench.

