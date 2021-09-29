Milan has a player sent off, and Atlético de Madrid looks for a comeback with Griezmann’s 1st goal and penalty in additions

In a fully played game, the Madrid’s athletic got a big turn against the Milan playing away from home at the San Siro. Simeone’s team won 2-1, in a match valid for group B of Champions League.

The duel began with Milan dominating and taking the lead with Rafael Leão. However, with Kessié sent off at the 28th minute of the first stage, the course of the match turned. Atlético went on the attack and got the turn. Griezmann tied the match, scoring his first goal for the team since April 2019, and turned over with Suárez, with a penalty, in the last minute of the second half.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Milan and Atlético de Madrid return to the field this weekend for their leagues, which have all matches broadcast by ESPN on Star+. For more information, Click here.

The first big chance of the match came at 18. After Tomori’s good anticipation in the defense field, the ball went to Brahim Díaz, who left Rebic in front of the goal. The attacker, face to face with the goalkeeper, finished low, but Oblak managed to save.

However, two minutes later, not even Oblak was able to save Atlético. Brahim Díaz made another great play inside the area and rolled to Rafael Leão, who kicked hard and opened the scoring for the hosts.

The match changed course at 28, when Kessié arrived late in the bid, made a hard foul in Llorente, received a second yellow card and was expelled from the match in the first stage.

In the first-half stoppage, Llorente crossed and Suárez finished first, but the ball ended up passing close to Maignan’s crossbar.

Simeone messed with Atlético at half-time, putting the team forward in search of a draw. On the other hand, Milan closed completely, betting on the quality of their defenders to stop the opposing pressure.

After a lot of insisting on the ball crossed in the area, Atlético only managed to score at the 39th of the second half. Brazilian Renan Lodi managed to head in and Griezmann submitted with no chance for Maignan.

The chance of a comeback came at 45. In a ball dispute with Lemar, Kalulu touched the ball with his hand and the referee awarded a penalty. Suárez went for the penalty kick and scored, decreeing Atlético’s victory 2-1.

Griezmann in action in the match between Milan and Atlético de Madrid Getty Images

Championship status

With the result, Atletico Madrid reached four points and is in second place in group B, while Milan remains in the lantern.

In the other game of the afternoon, the Liverpool thrashed the Harbor 5-1 and remained in first place. The Portuguese team is in third.

The guy: Brahim Diaz

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The owner of the historic Milan shirt 10 commanded the team on the field.

Brahim Díaz, in addition to playing Rafael Leão’s goal, dribbling the opponent and giving the assistance, was the most dangerous player of the Italian team in the match.

He left Rebic in front of the goal too and still knew how to hold the ball in the offensive sector while Milan was one less.

The midfielder ended up being substituted 12 minutes into the second half just because he was tired.

It was bad: Kessie

The defensive midfielder was unable to meet in the match and was sent off after 28 minutes of the first half.

The athlete tried to show his strength in midfield and ended up exaggerating the dose twice. He took the first yellow card at 15, after killing an opponent’s counterattack.

At 28, he arrived late, fouled Llorente and received a second yellow card.

The sending-off changed Milan’s behavior on the pitch. You Rossoneri, who were dominating the match, had to retreat and play only on the counterattack, taking the equalizer at the end of the second half.

upcoming games

Milan returns to the field next Sunday, at 15:45 (GMT), away from home, against the atalanta fur Italian Championship, with Exclusive live stream for Star+ customers.

Atlético play next Saturday, at 4 pm (GMT), at home, against Barcelona per Laliga, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.





Datasheet

Milan 1 x 2 Atletico Madrid

GOALS: Milan: Rafael Leão; Alético de Madrid: Griezmann and Suarez

MILAN: Mainna; Calabria, Romagnoli, Tomori and Theo Hernández; Kessié, Bennacer (Florenzi) and Brahim Díaz (Giroud); Saelemaekers (Kalulu), Rafael Leão (Ballo-Touré) and Rebic (Tonali) Technician: Stefano Pioli

MADRID’S ATHLETIC: Oblak; Trippier (João Félix), Felipe, Giménez and Hermoso (Renan Lodi); Llorente, Koke (Griezmann), Kondogbia (Lemar) and Carrasco (De Paul); Suarez and Correa. Technician: Simeone.