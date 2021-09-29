Millions of Android phones will lose Google support soon; understand

Google confirmed this Tuesday (28) that millions of smartphones that have the Android operating system will lose official support from the company and will be unable to access various products and services of the company, including login to Gmail, YouTube or Maps.

The decision affects users who have a device with Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread or earlier versions of the system, software released in 2010 and which still had compatibility with the developer’s main applications, although it no longer received periodic updates. According to experts, this change will especially harm people who still use older cell phones and cannot change their device at this time, being unable to access the company’s main services, something that will certainly impact the experience of using the phone.

Figures indicate that these ‘obsolete’ devices represent about 0.3% of the total, a figure that, although it seems small, totals about 3 billion active devices worldwide. It is estimated that approximately 9 million of these cell phones will be unable to connect to Google’s servers once support ends. The company claims that this decision is based on protocols aimed at user security, as these older versions stopped receiving security packages for a long time, and an error message is displayed if the user tries to log into the account.