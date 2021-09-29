Minecraft is the world’s top hit target; Brazil among the most affected | casual games

Minecraft is the most used game by hackers to make scams around the world. The information was confirmed through a report released by Kaspersky, one of the largest security companies on the Internet. According to the survey, criminals use the game to steal players’ accounts and banking information through malicious files installed on computers and mobile devices, such as compromised mods and APKs. Besides the Majong title, more famous games were pointed out as targets of these attacks: The Sims 4, PUBG, Fortnite and GTA V, among others.

Minecraft is one of the most played games in the world; title is preferred target of scammers, says study — Photo: Reproduction/Minecraft.net

Kaspersky data indicates that between the third quarter of 2020 and the second of 2021, more than 5.8 million cyber attacks happened to players. Minecraft is the main focus of crime, with the game leading both the PC and mobile category, recording more than three million infection attempts. The number corresponds to nearly half of the attacks detected during the survey period.

In all, more than 36,000 malicious files disguised as Minecraft were distributed over the Internet, affecting almost 185,000 users. Most of these are adware, programs that run ads improperly, and downloaders, software that download files without authorization. However, players have also suffered from more serious threats, such as banking trojans and ‘stealers’, programs designed to steal bank and cryptocurrency wallet information, respectively.

Games like GTA V allow downloading and installation of third-party files — Photo: Disclosure/Rockstar Games

Another type of attack to find involves backdoors, software that allow you to break into computers remotely. These malicious files are usually installed unintentionally by users, as they come disguised or hidden in APKs and Minecraft mods, quite common in the community.

According to Kaspersky, Brazil appears as the second country most affected by cyber threats involving the gaming world, just behind Russia. The analysis took into account the 24 most played PC games and the top 10 for mobile devices of 2021. In addition, the company shows that criminals tend to focus on mobile games, a market that is growing exponentially worldwide.

How to prevent a malicious attack

Care must be taken when downloading files from third-party websites — Photo: Reproduction/Rafael Monteiro

To avoid having your account stolen in any game, it is important to follow some guidelines. The first is to have a unique password for each login, that is, not to repeat the same credentials in different games. That way, if one account is compromised, the others will still be safe.

Avoiding downloads from third-party websites or applications also helps to prevent theft, as they can hide malicious files during installation. Give preference to apps that are in the official stores of large companies, such as Amazon, Google and Apple, as they go through a security assessment and, if they have any malicious component, they are not approved.

Finally, never enter login data on external websites or pass this information through email, messaging application, among other direct means. Game developers will never ask for your credentials this way. Only accept connecting your account to external sites if linked directly to the application used to play games, such as matchmaking platforms.

