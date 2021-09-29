Ministry of Health releases 3rd dose for people over 60 years of age; understand the advantages

posted on 09/29/2021 06:00



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

The Ministry of Health announced yesterday (28/9), the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for people over 60 years of age. Until then, the folder had only confirmed the booster dose for immunosuppressed people, health professionals and people aged 70 years and over. The announcement was made during an event commemorating the thousand days of the Jair Bolsonaro government, in João Pessoa (PB). The measure was announced by Executive Secretary Rodrigo Cruz, acting Minister of Health, while the head of the portfolio, Marcelo Queiroga, remains in isolation in the United States after receiving a positive diagnosis for covid-19.

In a video published by Queiroga on Twitter, the measure was made possible “thanks to the diversified strategy adopted by the federal government in the application of vaccines”. According to the ministry, the vaccine should be applied to adults who took the second dose for more than six months. About 7 million Brazilians are in this age group. “It is possible today, at the end of September, to offer Brazilian elderly a booster dose,” stated the minister.

According to infectologist Alexandre Naime, the extra dose is essential, as, over time, the immunization of the elderly group is declining, especially for those over 70 years of age. “Four to eight months after finishing the two-dose scheme, the main markers we have in measuring the immune response, which are neutralizing antibodies, begin to decline. It shows that there is no more immunization. With this booster dose, which we call ‘booster’, the level of antibodies is again high, and then protection is hypothesized”, he explains.

The booster in the elderly is being carried out with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Failing that, the alternative is to use Janssen or AstraZeneca. For infectologist Raquel Stucchi, the need for a booster dose does not depend on the brand of immunizing agent received. “Nine months after the start of vaccination against covid-19 in the world, we know that, over the months, vaccinated elderly people lose protection. Regardless of the vaccine they received. So, after six months, the elderly are once again a risk group for a more serious illness and need this booster dose”, he emphasizes.

“The booster dose for the elderly is extremely important because, with the reduction in the protection they achieved with the vaccine, they are again at greater risk of more serious illness and of needing to be admitted to the ICU. Eventually, even an increased risk of death from the disease”, completes the doctor.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro

793 more deaths and 15,395 cases

Yesterday, Brazil registered 793 deaths caused by covid-19, according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the records, the country accumulates 595,446 lives lost to the disease. The Conass survey, which compiles data from health departments in 26 states and the Federal District, also pointed to 15,395 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, with a total of 21,381,790 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.