Ministry of Health releases booster dose for new group

The Ministry of Health expanded the application of the third dose of immunizing against COVID-19 for another group. People over 60 years of age are allowed to take the booster vaccination. This age group covers a group of about seven million Brazilians, who can take the third dose if they have already been immunized with the two vaccines for more than six months.

The announcement about the release of the new group to take the third dose was made by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, on Tuesday, September 28, in a video on social networks. He reinforced the Federal Government’s commitment to increasing the booster dose.

“At the end of September, we will already offer Brazilian elderly a booster dose of the vaccine. In addition to seniors over 70 years of age, health professionals who have already been announced as contemplated with the reinforcement, the Ministry of Health will now assist those over 60 years of age. There are around seven million Brazilians in this condition”, informed the minister.

Doses distributed by the Ministry of Health

So far, according to information from Agência Brasil, the Federal Government has distributed 284.6 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19 throughout the country. Of this total, 233.2 million Brazilians have already been immunized, as follows:

145.2 million with the first dose;

87.9 million people on the second dose or a single dose;

More than 639.1 thousand with the third dose in the elderly, health professionals and immunosuppressed people.

The booster dose, which has been released by the Ministry of Health, will be administered with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. If you do not have Pfizer’s immunizing agent, doses of Astrazeneca or Janssen vaccines can be used. The Coronavac vaccine has not been authorized by the ministry for this new cycle of the third dose.