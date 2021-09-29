Moderator Fátima Bernardes will leave the ‘Encounter’

The presenter Fátima Bernardes will leave her morning show “Encontro” on Rede Globo, starting in the month of October. According to exclusive information from journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the communicator will be absent from her attraction on the Marinho radio station for a month.

William Bonner’s ex-wife is expected to return to her post as presenter of the morning show starting in the second half of November. Until then, Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta, who present the “É de Casa” program on Saturdays, are also responsible for the Bernardes variety program.

The reason for the removal of Tulio Gadelha’s girlfriend has not been disclosed so far. It is worth noting that last year, in December, Fátima Bernardes had to be absent from the “Encounter” to treat a tumor in the uterus. The communicator revealed the diagnosis for the disease to her fans and walked away from the attraction to start medical follow-up.

Two weeks later, Fátima Bernardes shared records of a moment of leisure with her boyfriend on her Instagram profile and took the opportunity to update her followers about her health condition: “I’m already free to take short walks around the condo, without making an effort”, began saying the presenter.

And continued talking about the outdoor activities that were released by the doctors: “Exercise, bathing in the sea and swimming are still on the prohibited list. But I couldn’t resist putting my foot in the sand for a few minutes and – with the beach completely deserted – take a photo without a mask”, declared Bernardes.

Fatima Bernardes supports Bonner

Last week, presenter Fátima Bernardes used her networks to share an outburst from her ex-husband William Bonner, anchor of Jornal Nacional, about President Jair Bolsonaro. Bernardes made a point of expressing his indignation with the president’s stance during a trip to New York:

“If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth watching… And reflect”, wrote the presenter in the caption of JN’s post. In the video, Bonner harshly criticizes the chief executive who made a speech advocating early treatment already proven to be ineffective against Covid-19.

“The president of Brazil fulfilled the tradition of giving the opening speech of the United Nations General Assembly. Speaking for 12 minutes in front of leaders of nations around the world, it was as if President Jair Bolsonaro was addressing exclusively the most loyal base. of his supporters”, fired the anchor of the news program.