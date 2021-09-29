More women are suffering from burnout at work, and this is a problem.

Even in the face of a global pandemic, women continued to progress in the corporate world in the United States over the past year. But they are also suffering more from burnout.

A new report by McKinsey & Company in partnership with LeanIn.org found that women’s representation had improved across most corporate streams in 2020. The annual report surveyed more than 65,000 employees from 423 organizations** who chose to participate.

While the gains are good news, women are still underrepresented in leadership roles. The problem is even greater among black women.

“As companies continue to manage the challenges of the pandemic and look to build a more equitable workplace for the future, they need to focus on two top priorities. First, to promote all aspects of diversity and inclusion. Afterwards, to deal with the increasing attrition that all employees – but especially women – are experiencing,” the report said.

Here are some points that the report identified:

Representation has improved … but still lacking

Over the past five years, female representation in leadership roles, including manager, vice president and senior vice president, has increased, but women are still underrepresented at all levels of management.

In early 2021, 41% of management positions were held by women, up from 37% in early 2016. But black women accounted for only 12% of managers this year.

At the senior vice president level, 27% are women in 2021, up from 24% in 2016. However, black women occupied only 5% of those roles this year.

“The gains in women’s representation in general have not translated into gains for black women,” the report said. Black women continue to lose ground every step of the way, said Rachel Thomas, co-founder and CEO of LeanIn.Org. “They lose more ground than white women and they lose more ground than black men,” she said.

“And by the time you get to board levels, none of us should be celebrating the appearance of so-called C-levels: only one in four executives in that group is a woman and only one in 25 is a black woman.”

Black women also face higher rates of workplace microaggression that can hamper their career growth and lead to burnout, the report found.

Burnout is a real threat

The pandemic has extended employee burnout in all areas, but it has been especially bad among women, who are increasingly considering reducing staff numbers.

Of the women interviewed, 42% said they often or almost always felt drained this year, compared with 35% of men. Last year, 32% of women reported feeling this way, compared to 28% of men.

Even more worrying is that one in three women have considered leaving the job market or changing careers, according to the report. That’s one in four during the first few months of the pandemic.

Women responsible for managing teams have even higher levels of burnout, with more than 50% of managers interviewed reporting that they used to stay or were almost always burnt out.

the problem starts early

It’s hard to advance steps on the corporate ladder when you can’t even make it to it. For every 100 men promoted to senior positions, only 86 women are promoted, according to the report.

“The broken rung probably explains why women’s representation at the senior manager, director and vice president levels improved more slowly than the overall flow,” the report said.

No quick fix

Companies can do more when it comes to improving diversity, including reviewing hiring, promotion and performance appraisal practices to ensure fairness, accountability of company leaders, and more thorough follow-up on representation.

The report found that while many companies promote diversity as important, only about two-thirds hold senior leaders accountable for progress toward diversity goals and less than one-third hold managers accountable.

“In some cases, companies are offering financial penalties for not making progress, as well as financial incentives to make progress. Some are sharing the results publicly outside the organization, so it all helps demonstrate that it matters and holds individuals accountable,” said Ishanaa Rambachan, partner at McKinsey & Company.

**in the United States

*Translated text. To read the original, click here