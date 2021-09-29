“Most suffering for a mother”

Andressa Suita he vented this Tuesday (28) about dealing with an illness of his children.

the wife of Gusttavo Lima published videos on social networks in which he reveals he is facing difficult days with his family. It’s that the couple’s heirs, Gabriel, four years old, and Samuel, out of three, got sick.

“Samuel got a virus, he got diarrhea and vomiting. On Saturday, he passed it to Gabriel and on Sunday they both passed it to Mom here“, she says.

And continues: “The greatest suffering for a mother is seeing her children sick, my children had never been sick. The most they get is a flu, which passes quickly“. For her, it was a hard experience: “It shook me a lot, it stirred my emotions a lot.“.

OPENING THE HEART

The model Andressa Suita published in his profile a mysterious outburst this Tuesday (28).

She shared a reflection on what she talks about “scars” and “hurts”. After the post appeared on her profile, fans believed she was talking about her relationship with Gusttavo Lima.

“People with a good heart still exist. These crazy people who put love in everything they do. Who play with their will. Who speak of love with their eyes. Who have gestures of love in every act. They still exist. I know it exists. These people go around making friends and proving that being loyal is worth it”, says one of the excerpts.