Mouse cryptocurrency fires 130% with Elon Musk talking about it

The Elon Musk effect, which moves anonymous buyers of cryptocurrencies, was again felt in a cryptocurrency with a mouse symbol, this time called “Hamster Coin“, a project clearly created as a meme.

That’s because, the billionaire ended up having fun with the Dogecoin community about the little mouse trading cryptocurrency, which has caught the world’s attention in recent days.

Called Mr. Goxx, the little mouse broadcasts live on Twitch, recording over eight thousand followers on that platform. What caught the attention is the hamster’s performance when trading cryptocurrencies, buying and selling in the market according to its exercise routine and way of life.

Among the digital currencies he trades is Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that Elon Musk often claims is his favorite meme.

Elon Musk talks about rat trader and community buys the cryptocurrency “Hamster Coin” by weight, understand

Since Elon Musk proved to be a big fan of Bitcoin in 2021, making Tesla and SpaceX buy the digital currency, many speculations and scams have emerged in the market, taking advantage of the tycoon’s fame.

As one of the richest men in the world, Elon Musk’s Twitter draws the attention of more than 60 million followers he has on that social network alone. In this way, the cryptocurrency community began to associate its publications with cryptocurrency projects, even if unknown.

A recent case was that of Floki, the name Musk gave to his Shiba Inu dog, which is also a symbol of Dogecoin, a currency that he accompanies. Upon seeing the billionaire’s publication about his new pet, people ran to brokers looking for some coin that had a similar name, making shoot 1300% the Floki Coin project.

But this Wednesday (29), the currency that shot 130% in the last 24 hours was the Hamster Coin (HAM), a cryptocurrency bearing the symbol of this animal. In the last 14 days alone, this meme has already valued 870%.

This movement began when Dogecoin founder Billy Markus published about the hamster trader, promptly drawing the attention of Elon Musk, who said the small rodent had great skills.

Between joking with the DOGE community, he ended up laughing at a line that said it must be good to be a hamster. That alone was enough for some people to buy the infamous Hamster Coin.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2021

It is worth remembering that the speculative movement of the community with the unknown currency, a meme project created in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, has no direct relationship with Elon Musk. Even so, the buying effect may have been influenced by the billionaire, as it has been in recent months.

Of course, trading these coins is a bad practice, since many projects that take advantage of Musk’s sometimes even simple lines, are just scams created to steal cryptocurrency traders.