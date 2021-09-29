MPF files lawsuit seeking revision of public policies for medical treatments with blood transfusion — Attorney of the Republic in Rio de Janeiro

Citizen’s Rights September 28, 2021 at 1:5 pm

MPF files lawsuit seeking to review public policies for medical treatments with blood transfusion

One of the reasons for the measure is the discrimination suffered by the Jehovah’s Witnesses group, which denies this type of intervention due to religious dogma

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) filed a public civil action against the Union, with a request for an injunction and urgent relief, so that, within 30 days, the federal hospital institutions can make their respective Terms of Informed Consent flexible so that any patient can refuse the transfusion of allogeneic blood – transfer of blood from one donor to another person’s circulatory system. The goal is to avoid the violation of religious beliefs and discrimination.

The action also seeks to adopt, within 60 days, a standard care protocol for all patients who object to treatment through blood transfusion in the Unified Health System (SUS), as well as the review of clinical protocols regarding the management of blood and derivatives immediately.

In the end, the MPF demands that the Union be condemned to guarantee Brazilian citizens access to treatments and techniques that avoid the use of allogeneic blood transfusions and the availability, in all federal health units, of supplies for new alternative and safe procedures , based on scientific evidence. It also requires the implementation of patient blood management (BPM) programs and the preservation of confidentiality of medical records in order to safeguard the intimacy and privacy of patients.

Civil inquiry – The investigations carried out in the Civil Inquiry No. 1.30.001.003183/2012-62, which was processed at the Regional Attorney for Citizens’ Rights (PRDC), started from the representation of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), which contested a resolution that determined that the physician, in case of risk to the patient’s life, could perform blood transfusions regardless of their consent or their guardians. Such action directly interferes with the Christian group Jehovah’s Witnesses, whose dogmas impose the non-acceptance of the blood transfusion process.

In addition to seeking to ensure respect for religious freedom, the lawsuit filed aims to ensure safe treatment, given that scientific evidence points to increased risks caused by blood transfusions. According to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the mortality rate among transfused patients is higher, and the costs involved in storage, conservation and laboratory tests are quite high. Allied to this, there is evidence of the constant lack of blood in several health units across the country, which denotes the necessary updating of protocols and therapeutic guidelines related to the subject in Brazil.

During the course of the investigation, the PRDC questioned the Ministry of Health about the exposed issues and the body itself recognized the risk of blood transfusions, reporting that they should be indicated more carefully by the medical team. In 2016, the PRDC held a public hearing on the subject, which later generated a representation made to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to question the rules on the subject. Such representation, in addition to aiming to remove any embarrassment to those who refuse the transfusion, allows a look at the issue in the light of the adoption of public policies for the realization of alternative methods, according to guidelines established by the Ministry of Health itself.

The implementation of new methods and alternative techniques for allogeneic blood transfusions are supported by the scientific community and have proven efficacy drugs and use authorized by public authorities, as well as procedures regulated by the SUS. Some federal entities even use such models in Rio de Janeiro and other states.

Public policies that will encompass this theme must take into account preoperative care of patients and their history of diseases, as well as the adequate qualification of professionals to perform such procedures, regarding theoretical and practical knowledge, in accordance with guidelines established by the Ministry of Health in conjunction with SUS.