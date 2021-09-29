Multilaser Tablet M8 4G with Google Kids Space: perfect device for your child? | analyze

Announced for the Brazilian market at the beginning of last August under the proposal of bringing a tablet ideal for children, integrated with the hitherto exclusive Google Kids Space, the Multilaser M8 4G recently landed on our test bench; and then you can check out all the details of the Brazilian giant’s new tablet!





Google

18 Aug



Android

08 Dec

Design and construction





Sold in a compact box with a pleasant design, the M8 4G comes with a few elements: Micro-USB data cable, charger, product use manual and Google Kids Space information insert – which we’ll talk about later. Following what we see inside the box, the device’s design is also nothing very different, with a wide-edge screen and textured background with the model’s name and brand printed together with the port code for carrier chip, card microSD, charging and headphone jack, and volume and power buttons.

With an all-plastic construction, the device’s finish is good, with well-fitting edges and no shavings. The SIM chip and expansion card drawer is difficult to access, requiring some object to pull the plastic out; but this may be intentional in view of the model’s target audience. Here, don’t expect to find the same robustness as a high-end device made of metal and glass. The M8 is lightweight, weighing just 300 grams, and gives the impression that we are dealing with something similar to a toy that can pass all – or almost – through the hands of a careless child.

screen and sound

Equipped with a 1280 x 800 pixel 8-inch TN LCD screen, perhaps because of the choice of material, the M8’s viewing angle is not the best and the low brightness can be a hindrance for children who intend to use the device outdoors, as it is almost impossible to see any information displayed in daylight. Furthermore, devoid of any kind of protection, the screen scratches extremely easily, appearing scratched even in the most basic use cases.





About the sound, we have a single output on the back of the device, responsible for a mono reproduction. The volume is not very loud and the quality delivered is acceptable, being insufficient to appreciate all the details of a song, but being competent enough to reproduce great hits from Patrulha Canina or Galinha Pintadinha. The device still has a P2 port for headphones, although it doesn’t come with the accessory in the box.

Performance and System

Equipped with a MediaTek chipset model MT8765WB, 4,000 mAh battery, 2 GB of RAM memory and 32GB of internal storage (which can be expanded via microSD card up to 64GB), the M8’s performance is on the same level as the other items we’ve already mentioned. . It’s possible to open applications like YouTube, web browser and streaming apps with some wait, and the experience, as a whole, demands patience, since even the system animations don’t run smoothly. With that, it is not to be expected a performance show even in simpler games, and the proof of this are the slowness and choking that we find in simple titles like Dinosaur Digger 2 and PJMaks Academia de Heroes, which even because of the age group that are indicated, demand almost no graphic power; which can end up making the M8 unfeasible for those who intended to have or offer a gamer experience.





Responsible for bringing the hitherto unprecedented Google Kids Space to Brazil, the device’s focus is implicitly intended for children up to 13 years old. Google’s service consists of a platform that transforms the operation of the device, offering selected content, with games, applications, books and videos that have undergone a prior evaluation by teachers and experts, selected according to the age group informed. The platform can have its content personalized according to the child’s interests, with free topics on various topics – including great shows like Galinha Pintadinha, Pocoyo, Peppa Pig and Bob Esponja. In addition, all the time using the device can be managed by tutors through the well-known Family Link.





In general, the performance of the platform on Multilaser’s tablet borders the limit of acceptable, and even though it is made with a focus on children, we wonder if there would be a way to make the experience a little more fluid. The Android version is 10 – but not GO – and it doesn’t have any kind of customization from Multilaser, being very close to the “pure little robot” version. The only caveat is for a company application, which is nothing more than a store with the numerous products in the company’s catalog. The chip entry also guarantees internet access through 3G and 4G connections, and Wi-Fi with support for 2.4 and 5GHz networks together with Bluetooth 4.0 complete the connections package.





About the battery, a one-way street. After spending just over 4:30 hours to go from 0 to 100% and reach its full charge using the charger that comes in the box, in our tests the 4,000 mAh battery had an average autonomy of just over 7 hours of uninterrupted use; a not so positive balance if the time needed to reach full charge is taken into account.

cameras

With a set of two cameras, one with 5 megapixels on the back and one with 2 megapixels on the front, both without LED flash, the images and videos captured by the M8 are very close to the unacceptable line, with blurry and non-definitive captures even in environments with excellent lighting.





Still, the built-in set is capable of capturing videos of up to 640 x 480 megapixels at a rate of 30 frames per second and can, just like any other Android device, make video calling; even if the experience, both in terms of performance and image, is not the best. Anyway, the presented set may be enough for ageless children for social networks or for parents who want to encourage a first interest in photography without having to spend on a separate camera or device.

finished

Even if your target audience is children, it is difficult to recommend the M8 for children over 6 years old, as from that age onwards details that might otherwise go unnoticed can become obstacles when learning something or consuming new content through of the device. Furthermore, we do not believe that the device’s purpose or target range is an excuse for an inferior performance and, consequently, a user experience that leaves something to be desired.





However, even with these details, we see that the tablet can be an option for parents who want their children to have a first contact with technology through a device other than their own, using the device as a toy, even. The fact that the M8 does not have a glass screen that will shatter if dropped or an aluminum finish can be an excellent opportunity for this moment, and the fact that it has Google Kids Space can be a differentiator for the certainty that the content presented on the platform will be nothing more than fun and/or educational for the little ones age group; and it can still be accessed from virtually anywhere thanks to the 4G connection.



