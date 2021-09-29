Multivaccination campaign starts from October 1st in São Luís

“We are going to carry out, throughout the month of October, a vaccination update campaign at all health posts in the municipality. These are vaccines that are in our health network throughout the year and that the population, if they have not had access or are in an incomplete cycle, should seek it during this period. It is important for parents to be able to take their children to one of our units”, highlighted the municipal secretary of Health, Joel Nunes.

Through the campaign, the City of São Luís will make available the BCG, Hepatitis B, Penta, Polio, Oral Polio, Inactivated Polio, Rotavirus, 10-valent Pneumococcal, Meningococcal C, Yellow Fever, DTP, Hepatitis A, Chickenpox, Quadrivalent HPV vaccines, Adult diphtheria and tetanus, Triple viral, tetra viral, meningococcal ACWY and dTpa.

Children and young people who are not immunized or with incomplete vaccine schedules should be vaccinated. The receipt of doses depends on the determinations of the National Vaccination Calendar, upon presentation of the vaccination card or booklet.

All health units in the municipal public network will be available from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Vaccines offered