Museum in Denmark exposes empty paintings after artist takes money from the work

When an exhibition on the future of work opened at an art museum in Denmark on Friday (24), visitors should have seen two large paintings filled with Danish krone notes worth a total of R$456,000.

The pieces should be reproductions of two works by the artist Jens Haaning, who previously used framed money to represent the average annual wages of an Austrian and a Dane – in euros and Danish kroner, respectively.

But when the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg received the artworks recreated before the exhibition, gallery staff made a surprising discovery: the frames were empty.

Instead of being the work of thieves, the borrowed money was lacking thanks to Haaning himself, who claims to have the money – in the name of art.

“I decided to do new work for the exhibition, instead of showing the two 14- and 11-year-old works respectively,” Haaning told the museum via email, whose text is now displayed next to the empty frames.

“The work is based on/responds to both the concept of your exhibition and the works we originally planned to show.”

The “new conceptual piece”, which Haaning titled “Take the Money and Run” (Grab the money and run, in free translation) is now at the center of a dispute between museum and artist over work, contractual obligations and the value of work – all suitable themes for the exhibition.

“I saw, from my artistic point of view, that I could create a much better piece for them than they could ever imagine,” Haaning told CNN by phone.

“I don’t see that I stole money. I created a work of art, which is maybe 10 or 100 times better than what we had planned. What’s the problem?” he added.

contractual dispute

In addition to lending 534,000 Danish kroner to Haaning for the cash-rich works of art, the Kunsten Museum has agreed to pay another 10,000 kronor (R$8,500) for his work, in addition to covering framing and delivery costs.

But the artist said the project would still leave him at a loss, due to studio costs and staff salaries.

“Usually I’m in a better position when I have an exhibition abroad,” he said. “I’m Danish and it’s a Danish museum and they expect me to invest because maybe one day they’ll buy something.”

The Museum Director, Lasse Andersson, stated that the museum kept its part of the agreement. “It’s very important to us because we’ve always been known for honoring contracts and also paying artists a reasonable fee,” he said by phone.

Haaning said he has no plans to return the money and “is not worried” about the possible consequences.

Andersson said the artist has until January, when the exhibition ends, to pay off the loan. After that period, the museum will consider a lawsuit.

For now, the museum is exhibiting “Take the Money and Run” as it stands, putting it on a platform to be considered and criticized.

In the art world, works that question the value of art itself – like Maurizio Cattelan nailing a banana to the wall or Banksy destroying a painting at an auction – are nothing new.

There has even been the case of invisible artwork, with the late Yves Klein showing an empty room to thousands in 1958.

Commenting on the value of work is, after all, what Haaning intended. “I think behind the play is a much more general statement: that (you) should look at the structures you participate in and reflect on them,” he said, listing religion and marriage between them. “And if necessary, take the money and run away.”

Andersson has his own interpretation of the empty frames, which are on display in the context of his museum exhibition, “Work it Out”.

“Do we have to work for money or can we just accept it?” asked the museum director. “Why are we going to work? All this kind of thing makes us start to reflect on the cultural habits of the society of which we are a part. And that also applies to the question: are artists paid enough for what they do?”

Even so, the museum director would like to see the money returned. “It’s not my money – it’s public money, it’s museum money,” he said. “So that’s why (in January) we need to make sure he comes back to us.”

(Translated text; read the original in English)