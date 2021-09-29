NASA (American Space Agency) astronaut Mark Vande Hei recently shared an impressive photo of the Earth recorded from space.

The record was shared by the explorer on Twitter. In the image, it was possible to see a vibrant sky, with many clouds.

The record was captured in the Patagonia region, between Chile and Argentina.

In the post, he informed that it is possible to clearly see the melting process of the glaciers.

“I’m not sure of the exact location in Patagonia that I captured in this photograph last weekend, but you can clearly see the melting process of the glaciers,” he wrote.

NASA astronaut shared stunning Earth photo recorded from space showing alert situation

Mark is currently completing his mission on the International Space Station in space, from which he took the photo.

Quickly, the post went viral on social media. Check out the impressive record released by Vande:

I’m not sure of the exact location in Patagonia I captured in this photograph last weekend, but you can clearly see the process of glaciers melting. pic.twitter.com/dsWhGCnuCM — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) September 20, 2021

READ TOO: